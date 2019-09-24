A

[Funding alert] Ola raises Rs 35.88 Cr from Seoul-based ‘pre-IPO’ fund

Ola, which plans to raise close to $1 billion as part of its ongoing fundraising exercise, has already received a commitment of nearly $490 million so far for this round, including the latest one.

By Sujata Sangwan
24th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based ride-hailing unicorn Ola has raised Rs 35.88 crore from an investment fund named ‘ARK Ola Pre-IPO Private Investment Trust’, indicating that the company might have started preparing for public listing.


In July last year, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and Co-founder of Ola, had said that he and Co-founder Ankit Bhati were aiming for an IPO in the next three years.


According to RoC filings accessed by YourStory, Ola has issued 16,885 Series ‘J’ Preference Shares at a premium of Rs 21,240 each, on August 29.


The company’s valuation is said to be $6.3 billion with this funding. It plans to use the latest capital for general business purposes.


This July, the firm also received $11.37 million (Rs 79.93 crore) as part of its ongoing Series J round from investors such as Swedish-based DIG Investment Ab, US-based Deshe Holdings, and Samih Abdel Rahman and Hussam Khoury, the two founders of Dubai-based technology investment firm Jabbar Internet Group


Ola, which plans to raise close to $1 billion as part of its ongoing fundraising exercise, has already received a commitment of nearly $490 million so far for this round, including the latest one. 


Earlier this year, Ola received $74 million led by Steadview Capital, followed by a $100 million investment from Flipkart co-founder and former CEO Sachin Bansal, and a $300 million funding announcement from Korean automotive giants Hyundai and Kia Motors


Founded in December 2010 by IIT-Bombay alumni Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati, Ola has raised total capital of over $3.8 billion so far. It is also backed by marquee investors such as SoftBank and Ratan Tata among others.


This month, Ola’s electric mobility unit, Ola Electric, secured an undisclosed amount from automakers Hyundai and Kia Motors. In July 2019, Ola Electric also raised $250 million from SoftBank and marked its entry into the Indian unicorn club. 


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

Bigbasket, Dream11, Ola Electric, and more: meet the unicorns of 2019


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Serial entrepreneur Sandipan Chattopadhyay believes one should quit the things that hold you back

Team YS

Mohit Kuvadia, founder of eco-friendly brand VOLOQ, says that the challenges of his entrepreneurial life helped him quit smoking

Ryan Frantz

Meet Sunil Issar: Director, founder, cancer thriver and an inspiration to anyone looking to quit smoking

Ryan Frantz

[Funding alert] EV mobility startup Blu Smart raises $3M in funding from Deepika Padukone’s investment office and others

Tarush Bhalla
Daily Capsule
Flipkart brings festive cheer to NE ahead of Big Billion Days (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Over 85pc of our festive sales will come from non-metro cities, says Snapdeal

Press Trust of India

Men of platinum: From CEOs to a new dad, men share the milestones that define success

Team YS

Government will keep national interest in mind while deciding on Huawei: Telecom Secretary

Press Trust of India

Supreme Court asks Centre to notify on time-frame for making guidelines to curb social media misuse

Press Trust of India

NASA launches Indian student satellite RamanSat 2 to the edge of the space

Krishna Reddy

[Funding alert] Ola raises Rs 35.88 Cr from Seoul-based ‘pre-IPO’ fund

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Thu Sep 26 2019

'Forging Links, Leveraging Networks- Reaching Out 2019’

Bangalore
Thu Sep 26 2019

everywoman Forum- India

Mumbai
Thu Sep 26 2019

India Affiliate Summit

Gurugram
Fri Sep 27 2019

CAHOTECH 2019

CHENNAI