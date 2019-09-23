[Funding alert] Fraud investigation platform AdvaRisk raises $700K led by Sprout Venture Partners

Mumbai-based AdvaRisk, a fintech platform focussed on fraud prevention, detection, investigation, and recovery, has raised $700,000 in a seed round led by Sprout Venture Partners, along with participation from SEA Fund and angels, including industry veterans like Sharad Bhatia (Ex-Managing Director, Multiples Alternate Asset Management) and Varadarajan Srinivasan (Ex- Deputy Managing Director, Axis Bank).





The startup will utilise the funding for product development, and to ramp up sales and business development teams.





Speaking on the investment, Vishal Sharma, Co-founder, AdvaRisk, said,





“The need of the hour is an effective and a proactive credit monitoring solution for preventing frauds that plague our financial system, and adversely affect our economy. We, at AdvaRisk, are developing solutions that enable lenders to prevent future frauds and maximise recovery from non performing assets (NPAs). We are delighted to partner with SVP, SEA Fund, and industry veterans to achieve our vision of making a significant contribution to nation-building by keeping financial frauds at bay.”





Founded in 2016 by Vishal Sharma and Rahul Metkar, AdvaRisk is developing an automated and AI-driven platform for fraud prevention, detection, and recovery in corporate loan portfolio of financial institutions that seeks to transform the way credit is extended, monitored, and recovered.





The company said it is working towards becoming the most reputed and trusted solution for banks, NBFCs, and corporates in India.





Commenting on the deal, Sahil Gupta, Managing Partner, Sprout Venture Partners, said,





“We have been impressed with AdvaRisk’s initial success by way of signing on major banks and NBFCs. There is a strong need for their products in the financial system considering the rise in NPAs over the last decade, and the archaic processes adopted for recovering the same. The company also addresses fundamental needs of financial institutions (FIs); to improve underwriting measures and to actively monitor portfolio for early identification and minimising future distress.”





Founded in 2017 by Sunil Jain and Sahil Gupta, Sprout Venture Partners is an early stage VC fund investing up to $500,000 into product technology companies and consumer brands at seed and Pre-Series A stage. It has backed companies like Absentia, Goals101, Trell, HealthFin, Fitso, and Advantage Club among others.





SEA Fund is an early stage venture fund, co-founded by Manoj Kumar Agarwal & Mayuresh Raut, both INSEAD alumni. It invests in early stage technology enabled ventures. AdvaRisk is their second fintech investment after backing Finsall previously.









