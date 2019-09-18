A

Centre approves ordinance to ban production, import of e-cigarettes

The Finance Minister, who headed a Group of Ministers on the issue, said the Cabinet decided to ban e-cigarettes as they pose a health risk to people, especially the youth.

By Press Trust of India
18th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance for banning production, import, distribution and sale of electronic cigarettes and proposed a jail term for those violating the provisions, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.


First-time violators will face a jail term of up to one year and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. For subsequent offences, a jail term of up to three years or a fine of Rs 5 lakh, or both have been prescribed.

Sitharaman, who had headed a Group of Ministers (GoM) on the issue, said the Cabinet decided to ban e-cigarettes and similar products as they pose a health risk to people, especially the youth.


Finance Minister Nirmala

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Also Read

Next time you light a cigarette in a public place in the national capital, think twice!


Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan said a debate on whether e- cigarettes and similar products are more harmful than tobacco cigarettes was of little help.


"Why are we debating whether it is more or less harmful...it is a good move to ban it," she told reporters at the cabinet briefing here.


Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said it is a preventive step and it is always better to prevent health risks at a later stage of life.


The ordinance will come into force once approved by the President. It will be converted into a bill in the next session of Parliament.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is out of the country and was not present in Wednesday's Cabinet meeting.


Cigarette stocks gained up to 5.5 percent on Wednesday after the Cabinet approved an ordinance for banning production, import, distribution and sale of electronic cigarettes.


Shares of Godfrey Phillips India jumped 5.55 percent and Golden Tobacco climbed 4.69 percent on the BSE.


Likewise, VST Industries rose by 3.43 percent and ITC gained 1.03 percent.


The Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation in February had written to all state drug controllers, saying they should not allow sale, online sale, manufacture, distribution, trade, import or advertisement of ENDS like e-cigarettes and e-hookah with nicotine flavour.



(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

This tech startup aims an 80pc reduction in diseases caused by smoking


  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Press Trust of India

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    [Funding alert] Zoomcar secures $1.98 M funding from its US parent company

    Sameer Ranjan

    Mukesh Ambani raises stake in Reliance Industries to 48.87 pc

    Press Trust of India

    All about Fuchsia - Google's secret successor to Android

    Sampath Putrevu

    How this Bengaluru startup is keeping it all Simpl by trying to make payments invisible

    Sampath Putrevu
    Daily Capsule
    India’s growing app economy; In conversation with NTT Data CTO Kris Fitzgerald
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    Nestaway forays into co-living and student housing, launches Hello World

    Debolina Biswas

    Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst in conversation with Nexus Venture Partners’ Naren Gupta at a ‘not-to-be-missed’ event in Bengaluru on October 15, 2019

    Team YS

    [Funding alert] Zoomcar secures $1.98 M funding from its US parent company

    Sameer Ranjan

    Master the science of accelerating B2B revenues at this exclusive meetup by YourStory and LinkedIn in Chennai

    Team YS

    Indigram Labs partners with Department of Science and Technology, NIDHI-SSS to fund startups

    Tenzin Norzom

    [Funding alert] Volkswagen Finance picks up 25pc stake in Kuwy Technology

    Press Trust of India

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Thu Sep 19 2019

    APAC Invest Summit

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    BLOCKCHAIN THOUGHT LEADERSHIP SUMMIT INDIA - 2019

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    VIT Hack

    Vellore
    Sat Sep 21 2019

    Emerging Tech Conclave 2019

    Chennai