Meet the winners of AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge

By Team YS
31st Aug 2020
In his Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised some of the apps that were part of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge. He mentioned that around 7,000 entries were received — most of which were developed by young entrepreneurs from Tier-II and Tier-III cities.


The AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge received entries under nine categories — Office Productivity and Work from Home, Social Networking, E-Learning, Entertainment, Health and Wellness, Business including Agritech and Fintech, News, Games, and Others.


App Innovation Challenge

To celebrate the birth of a robust #AppNirbharBharat, we will soon be launching YourStory’s report on the Indian app ecosystem. Today, we bring to you stories on some of the winners of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge.


Changing how India's youngest learn

Kutuki Kids Learning App

Kutuki Kids Learning, an early learning app, uses a proprietary story and song-based curriculum to attract young learners.


A microblogging platform for India

Koo App

Mayank Bidawatka and Apramaya R

Koo is a Twitter-like microblogging platform through which users can communicate in Indian languages via text, audio, and videos.


Get paid by posting short videos

Chingari


UGC app Chingari ensures videos from original creators shows up in every user’s feed first and is never repeated again.


Disrupting the AI chatbot segment

Corover team

AskSarkar by CoRover was announced as one of the 24 winners of Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge. [Image Credit: CoRover]

CoRover’s chatbot AskSarkar leads users to official government websites and resolves their queries on services via text, audio, or video.


Making fitness fun using rewards

StepSetGo app

StepSetGo app

StepSetGo provides fun incentives for fitness; users can earn coins for every step taken, which can be redeemed in the in-app marketplace.


Building an Indian super app for maps

rohan verma

MapmyIndia CEO and executive director Rohan Verma

MapmyIndia Move, powered by maps from MapmyIndia, is a super app for maps, mobility, safety, hyperlocal social discovery, and more. 


Disrupting global mobile gaming market

hitwicket

Hitwicket aspires to create a truly world-class gaming experience for the billion cricket fans with its Made In India game.


The app which calls itself 'Bharat Ki Dukaan'

Mall91 CEO

Nitiin Raj Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Mall91

Noida-based Mall91 seeks to fulfil rural India’s online shopping aspirations, and has already reached more than 2,000 small towns.


Meet the winners of AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge
