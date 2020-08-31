Meet the winners of AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge

In his Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised some of the apps that were part of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge. He mentioned that around 7,000 entries were received — most of which were developed by young entrepreneurs from Tier-II and Tier-III cities.





The AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge received entries under nine categories — Office Productivity and Work from Home, Social Networking, E-Learning, Entertainment, Health and Wellness, Business including Agritech and Fintech, News, Games, and Others.





To celebrate the birth of a robust #AppNirbharBharat, we will soon be launching YourStory’s report on the Indian app ecosystem. Today, we bring to you stories on some of the winners of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge.





Kutuki Kids Learning, an early learning app, uses a proprietary story and song-based curriculum to attract young learners.





Mayank Bidawatka and Apramaya R

Koo is a Twitter-like microblogging platform through which users can communicate in Indian languages via text, audio, and videos.









UGC app Chingari ensures videos from original creators shows up in every user’s feed first and is never repeated again.





AskSarkar by CoRover was announced as one of the 24 winners of Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge. [Image Credit: CoRover]

CoRover’s chatbot AskSarkar leads users to official government websites and resolves their queries on services via text, audio, or video.





StepSetGo app

StepSetGo provides fun incentives for fitness; users can earn coins for every step taken, which can be redeemed in the in-app marketplace.





MapmyIndia CEO and executive director Rohan Verma

MapmyIndia Move, powered by maps from MapmyIndia, is a super app for maps, mobility, safety, hyperlocal social discovery, and more.





Hitwicket aspires to create a truly world-class gaming experience for the billion cricket fans with its Made In India game.





Nitiin Raj Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Mall91

Noida-based Mall91 seeks to fulfil rural India’s online shopping aspirations, and has already reached more than 2,000 small towns.





