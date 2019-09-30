A

HDFC Bank partners with OYO, MakeMyTrip, BigBasket, others to roll out 'festive treats'

HDFC Bank says it is betting on "India's consumption story" and will turn its branches into "financial supermarkets" during the festive season. Here's what customers can expect.

By Sohini Mitter
30th Sep 2019
India's largest private lender HDFC Bank has rolled out an array of festive offers, in partnership with more than 1,000 leading in-store and online consumer brands. Customers who hold HDFC bank accounts and/or avail personal, home or auto loans stand to gain.


Both retail and business customers will have access to the 'festive treats'. These include discounts on the processing fee on loans, reduced EMIs, gift vouchers and various other benefits.

They can also earn cashbacks, and upto 10X reward points at over 1,000 in-store and online brands HDFC has partnered with.


Brands HDFC has roped in include Apple, Yatra, Reliance Digital, Samsung, OYO, Lifestyle, Myntra, Vijay Sales, BigBasket, MakeMyTrip, Hamleys, and others.


In a boost to SMEs, the bank is offering a 50 percent discount on the processing fees for business loans.


This will allow medium and micro entrepreneurs to save about Rs 45,000 on a business loan of Rs 50 lakh, HDFC stated.


Aditya Puri, Managing Director, HDFC Bank

At the launch of Festive Treats in Mumbai, Aditya Puri, MD, HDFC Bank said, 


“We are confident about the India consumption story. Festive Treats is our effort to further boost it. We believe that we have the products, the reach, the platform and the partners to make this the biggest festive campaign of the season.”

During the festive season, the bank's network of 5,000+ branches will turn into "financial supermarkets", where customers can simply walk in, speak to the staff, and avail the offers. The festive offers will also be extended to the bank's website and other digital platforms it operates - PayZapp and SmartBuy.


Arvind Vohra, Country Head – Branch Banking, HDFC Bank, said,


"As a lifestyle bank, it is our endeavour to be an integral part of our customers’ daily lives. From a retail customer living in Mumbai to a small business man from Moradabad, there’s an offer for everyone."

Customers using HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Debit Cards will be entered into a lucky draw by the bank, and will stand a chance to win an iPhone 11 every hour. "One lucky winner will also get a Mercedes car as a bumper prize," HDFC announced.


Also Read

[YS Exclusive] How Aditya Puri primed HDFC Bank to fight disruption and ride the digital wave


Authors
Sohini Mitter

