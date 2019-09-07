A
Startup

12 Indian startups make the cut at Y-Combinator's Demo Day

174 companies from 27 countries got shortlisted for funding from YC's latest batch.

By Sampath Putrevu
7th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

At the recently-concluded Demo Day by Y-Combinator, 12 startups from India pitched their ideas to select-investors and venture capitalists from the Silicon Valley. Out of the 12, only 10 are publicly disclosed - MyPetrolPump, Lokal, Vahan, Khabri, Wingman (String.ai), Digi-Prex, Mela, Nonu, GreenTiger and Binks. The other two startups are under wraps for now.


The interviews, which happened in Bengaluru, was the first time that YC conducted its interviews out of California. The interviews were conducted by Adora Cheung, ex-founder of San Francisco-based Homejoy, and a partner at Y-Combinator, who stayed in Bengaluru for a month to conduct 140 interviews at Meesho's office.


Y Combinator

A pitch session at Y Combinator.

According to the statistics slide-shared by Vinod Shankar, Venture Capitalist at K-Start India, 174 companies applied to Y-Combinator's recent summer batch from 27 countries. Interestingly, 38 percent of these companies are outside of the United States, 27.5 percent of the founders are women, and 5.7 percent are only India-based companies.

Also Read

[Funding Alert] MyPetrolPump raises $1.62 million from Venture Highway and Y Combinator

Here are the 10 publicly disclosed startups


Wingman - Listens to sales calls and recommends the representatives to close deals better and quicker.


Lokal - Online news app for the 900 million non-English speaking users of India.


Khabri - Podcast-streaming app that offers podcasts in 100 Indian languages.


Nonu - Hair loss prevention kits on subscription.


GreenTiger - Allows users to trade the stock market from the United States with zero commission.


Binks - Tailor-made clothing and fitting for Indian women using computer vision and photographs.


Digi-Prex - Online pharmacy for Indian patients with chronic diseases


Mela - E-commerce platform for group buying and shopping for Indians through WhatsApp and Facebook.


Vahan - Helps on-demand startups and companies hire human resources through WhatsApp.


MyPetrolPump - Fuel-delivery for Indian B2B space.


Y-Combinator is a seed accelerator, also called an IIT for startups by Shashank Kumar, CTO and Co-founder of Razorpay, which is based out of Mountain View, California.


As per its new model, twice a year, YC invests a small amount of money ($150,000) in a large number of startups. The startups move to Silicon Valley for three months during which they work intensively with YC. The objective is to get these startups into the best possible shape and refine their pitch to investors.


The Demo Day of YC, or popularly called the D-Day within the Valley, happens during March and August of every year. The Demo Day for the summer '19 batch happened on August 19 and 20. Interviews for the winter batch for this year happened in Israel.


These cycles halt on Demo Day when the startups present their pitch to a selected and invite-only audience.



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Here’s why Indian startups must apply to Y Combinator


4+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 4+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Sampath Putrevu

    Having A/B tested his career with engineering, sales, writing, and product management, Sampath now executes a callback function for a second stint with YourStory. Loves to eat, learn, write, travel, and take photographs. Often spotted consuming lethal doses of Dosa on the main roads of Bangalore. Tweet to him at @sampathptrvu.

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    ISRO's Vikram Lander drops short by 2.1 km, but Orbiter keeps Chandrayaan2 alive

    Krishna Reddy

    PM Modi consoles an emotional ISRO chief K Sivan after Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander lost contact

    Press Trust of India

    How two 21-year-olds made Rs 20 crore in 2 years selling t-shirts

    Athira Nair

    Ex-Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan rejoins Paytm; will head Communication for First Games

    Tarush Bhalla
    Daily Capsule
    Startups bringing innovation to Northeast India; Apps that help you earn money
    Read Here

    Latest

    Latest Stories

    From Monet to the Moon: how creativity spans diverse genres, themes, and forms

    Madanmohan Rao

    India's domestic market for computer services to grow faster than exports: UN report

    Press Trust of India

    PM Modi consoles an emotional ISRO chief K Sivan after Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander lost contact

    Press Trust of India

    How Sygnum, the world’s first digital asset bank, is set to spearhead mainstream adoption of digital assets such as cryptos, tokens

    Tenzin Pema

    WATCH: The week that was - From Loco’s Sushil Kumar to Maverick Ashwini Asokan, and more

    Team YS

    US states launch antitrust probe of Facebook

    Press Trust of India

    Partner Events

    Fri Sep 13 2019

    15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

    Mumbai
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    CII Leadership Conclave 2019

    Indore
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    Interior Design Event 2019

    New Delhi
    Mon Sep 16 2019

    The Oman E-Commerce Conference

    Oman