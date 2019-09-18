Master the science of accelerating B2B revenues at this exclusive meetup by YourStory and LinkedIn in Chennai

“B2B sales have evolved from an art to a science,” according to authors Tim Colter, Mingyu Guan, Mitra Mahdavian, Sohail Razzaq, and Jeremy D. Schneider. They point to a number of developments and innovations that are changing the very nature of the profession. As their data confirms, organisations that embrace this shift are pulling ahead of their peers in terms of revenue growth, profitability and shareholder value.





Digital and advanced analytics are helping businesses focus on understanding the ‘what, why, and when’ of their customers’ businesses, better. And to help the local ecosystem learn more and leverage the possibilities with this evolution, LinkedIn and YourStory are curating an exclusive, by-invitation-only event titled ‘Built to Scale - the Science of Accelerating B2B Revenues’ together with industry leaders, LinkedIn experts and key players from the B2B SaaS ecosystem in Chennai.

Experts on the accelerating B2B revenues

Optimising sales is a fundamental requirement for any B2B business looking to achieve scalable growth, and the event will be truly impactful for any professional influencing sales strategies and looking to harness technology to drive new and sustained growth, including CEOs, founders, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officers, sales and marketing heads and regional sales leaders.





Bringing together key stakeholders from the ecosystem, conversations at the event will focus on key trends shaping the future of B2B sales, the mindset, methods and metrics to focus on for accelerating growth, how to align sales and marketing priorities for predictable revenue, how industry stalwarts are using LinkedIn for business and success stories and best practices from across the globe.

Chennai, a city on the pulse of India’s thriving SaaS industry

With over US $1 billion in revenue, a workforce of around 15,000, and having attracted investments to the tune of US $ 500 million from investors, Chennai is pivoting around its SaaS industry that’s driving the B2B landscape. The city is home to two unicorns - Freshworks and Zoho (both SaaS-led enterprises), who have managed to cross the $ 500 million revenue mark while companies like OrangeScape have reached more than 10,000 customers across 160 countries. Startups such as Chargebee, Cloudberry, Mad Street Den continue to bring new value to the SaaS ecosystem as veterans like Ramco Systems continue to make a global impact.

Exceptionally curated speakers and topics

Kicking off with a welcome address by Alok Soni of YourStory after the networking lunch, the first session will have Edward Hunter, Head of LinkedIn Sales Solutions in India, talking about ‘The Next Era of Evolution in Sales.’ Next up, Prasanna Krishnamoorthy, a Partner at Upekkha Catalyst (an organisation that helps SaaS businesses scale in the most capital-efficient way), will expand on ‘Scaling Revenues with B2B Hierarchy of Needs.’





Following this, Sannidhi Jhala, Senior Sales Productivity Consultant at LinkedIn (APAC), will focus on the what, why and how of modern sales enablement. Tapan Acharya, CRO of Arvind Internet (whose proprietary technology stack connects inventory and customers across online and offline channels) will speak next on winning sales strategies for the B2B world.





Last on the agenda is a panel discussion moderated by Alok Soni featuring Srividhya V.S, Head of Sales Effectiveness at Infosys; Prakash Ramnath, Director of Global Marketing and Partnerships at Ramco; and Jayati Singh, Global Marketing Head, Tally Solutions, on thinking globally and acting locally, before ending with high tea and networking.





To know more about the event, click here.