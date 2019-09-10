Oman to host e-commerce conference to put the spotlight on importance of digital transformation

One of the fundamental aspects of the global economy today is a focus on digital transformation. Oman is one such country that has been experiencing its own share of rapid digital transformation. As part of the country’s drive towards a digital economy, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Oman is organising a conference titled Oman E-Commerce Conference (OEC) 2019.





Speaking about the event, said Syed Khaleel, Director of Inovexic, says,





"OEC 2019 will be a very important business platform for electronic businesses, which will include inspiring sessions, exhibitions, meetings and initiatives that have been successfully tried-and-tested, all embedded in an inspiring event for bright ideas of digital commerce in the future."





OEC 2019 will be held on September 16 and 17 at Oman Convention and Exhibition Center. This year, the event is set to have a new theme and a new format of events, including 10 workshops on a number of interesting topics. Over 20 government representatives, 600 decision-makers, 50 global speakers and 50 exhibitors are expected to participate.





The main sessions and panel discussions will allow participants to communicate, exchange information and learn best practices for secure electronic transactions to accelerate the first digital strategy in the business workplace. In an exclusive environment, digital leaders from India, Europe and the US will engage with the audience in stimulating sessions.





OEC 2019 will put the spotlight on the growth of e-commerce and digital commerce to demonstrate the importance of digital transformation in business and find solutions to overcome the current fragmentation and sustainability questions. The conference will bring together a wide range of e-commerce community leaders who rely on digital solutions. The conference aims to bring together key stakeholders of the digital ecosystem to coordinate and align the various digitisation efforts through e-commerce initiatives and work together for a more sustainable economy.





On how they conceptualising the conference, Abdul Khalid M, Growth Lead at Inovexic, says, “Inovexic has researched and tuned into the local business ecosystem of Oman to such an extent so that ‘everything online’ has resonated all across the GCC. This has been a great revelation in the amount of digital transformation needs that businesses need to acquire and are looking at to expand into the Global Markets. Based on these insights – the everything online MENA series has been curated with the Saudi eCommerce Conference 2020 lined up and more versions to come all across the Middle East.”





The conference will be attended by a number of eminent personalities from the business and economic spheres, including Mohsin Khamis Al Balushi - Adviser to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Khalid Muhammad Al Zubair - Chairman of OMINVEST, Joy Ajlouny - Co-Founder Fetchr, Ali Al Shidhani - Group VP Technology Asyad, Mona Ataya - CEO Mumzworld, Dharmin Ved - CEO Apparel Group, Thomas Varghese - MD Mozanta Technologies, Sarah Jones - CEO at Sprii.com, Waqas Nakhwa – CEO Kart Block, Kishore Rajgopal – CEO NextOrbit, Varghese Cherian – MD Builder.ai, Geet Vaishnav – CEO Securitybulls, Matthew Sliedrecht – Marketing Director Cleartrip.com, Ahmad AR. bin Dawood, Majed Al Tahan, Bart Denolf, Oliver White, and Hammad Anwer and many more as speakers.





