Delhivery approves grant of 4.9 lakh ESOP shares

﻿Delhivery﻿’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the Board of Directors approved the grant of 4,90,000 stock options under Delhivery Employees Stock Option Plan 2012 (ESOP‐2012) to the eligible employees of the Company, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The options will be allotted in three phases with 20% after 12 months from the date of grant—November 21, 2024, 30% upon the completion of 24 months, and the remaining 50% post 36 months.

Each stock option is convertible into one fully paid‐up equity share having face value of Re.1/‐ each, the company said.

All 4,90,000 stock options can be exercised any time from the respective date(s) of vesting, as per the terms of grant, it added.

The shares, which have lost more than 21% since its 25th September peak, until last close were trading up 1.05% at Rs 347.35 in late afternoon trade.

The logistics company’s Q2 profit shrunk sequentially while revenue grew 12.7% YoY, and its total income stood at Rs 2,309 crore.