OnePlus brings AI-enabled smart messaging to its phones with Gupshup

OnePlus has partnered with smart messaging platform Gupshup to develop advanced AI-powered features to replace its traditional SMS messaging experience into a smart experience. With the latest software update, these features will now be available on the recently launched OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, as well as older OnePlus smartphones.





The features include automated classification and visualisation that make it easier for users to manage their mobile inboxes. The message classification software automatically sorts messages based on content: messages are classified as personal, transactional or promotional, and placed into corresponding folders.









The message visualisation software takes plain-text messages and displays them as structured, easy-to-read cards that highlight critical data elements. The software analyses the message content, extracts key entities, and displays the message visually using the appropriate pre-designed template. This way, users can instantly focus on key information without having to read the whole message.





While visualisation is initially limited to specific message types, bill reminders, payment notifications, recharge alerts, one-time passwords, and courier and cab bookings — the set will continually increase to cover more message categories.





Speaking on the partnership, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said,





“As part of our endeavour to share the best technology with the world, we are constantly working on bettering our user’s experience with our devices. In another step in that direction, and as part of the first-ever rollout of India-specific features on OxygenOS, we are very excited to be partnering with Gupshup and bringing in their expertise and passion to improve the messaging experience on our devices.”





The smart messaging features are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) software embedded in the messaging app. The software runs entirely on the device to ensure user privacy and data security — no user data is sent to the server side for processing, Gupshup said in the statement. The software will update itself with new and improved models, the statement added.





Founded in 2004, Silicon Valley-based smart messaging platform Gupshup offers cross-platform messaging APIs, bot builder tools, and Interbot communication channel to enable advanced messaging services and bots. Gupshup is used by more than 36,000 developers building services that process over 4.5 billion messages per month and more than 225 billion cumulative.





Last year, Gupshup partnered with WhatsApp to integrate its APIs with WhatsApp Business (WhatsApp’s B2B offering) and provide early access to enterprises. Besides WhatsApp Business, Gupshup APIs also work with more than 30 communication channels including Facebook Messenger, Twitter, SMS, web, app, etc.





Beerud Sheth, CEO, Gupshup, said, the platform is committed to bringing a smart messaging experience to mobile users that enables them to simplify their lives.





“We're very happy to be partnering with OnePlus, whose premium devices are always ahead of the technology curve,” he added.





(Edited by Megha Reddy)







