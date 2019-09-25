A

OnePlus 7T India launch tomorrow: here's all you need to know

OnePlus’ Co-founder and CEO Pete Lau shared images of OnePlus 7T on Twitter, confirming that the phone has a camera bump on the back sporting three rear lenses.

By Rashi Varshney
25th Sep 2019
OnePlus is gearing up to launch its new member, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro, in India. The launch will take place in New Delhi on Thursday at 7 PM, which will be live-streamed on the OnePlus website.


The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro have been in the market for about six months, but the company refreshed the range with a ‘T’ model later in the year. While the date of sale and prices are yet to be announced, reports say that the OnePlus 7T will be available for sale on Amazon and OnePlus’ own store after  October 15.


oneplus 7t

Here is what is expected at the launch event tomorrow.

Camera and design

OnePlus’ Co-founder and CEO Pete Lau has shared the images of the handset on Twitter, which confirmed that the phone has a camera bump on the back which sports three rear cameras. This is a first of its kind design in OnePlus range of phones.


In a blog post titled, ‘OnePlus Design: No detail is too small to be perfected’, Pete writes  


“To convey the superior quality and effortless versatility of our Triple Camera setup, finding an elegant balance between the three unique lenses. With perfect symmetry from any orientation, a circular design became the natural choice.”


He adds that a circle's rounded edges produce an appealing contrast against the straight lines of a smartphone's rectangular form for a seamless, balanced feel. “After going through over fifty design iterations, we think we've landed on something pretty special,” he says.

Charging

Reports say that OnePlus 7T will recharge 23 percent faster, owing to a new internal tech patch. While 7T is expected to carry 3,800 mAh battery, 7T Pro is speculated to have 4,085 mAh battery.

Android 10

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro will also sport Android 10 from day one, which means that the users will have access to the latest features, such as the new privacy controls, location control, smart replies, new swipe-based gestures, and system-wide Dark Mode. 


In a statement, Pete Lau said,


“We're thrilled to offer Android 10, the latest software version, for our upcoming OnePlus 7T. OnePlus will be the first smartphone manufacturer to preload Android 10 with Google's apps and services on their latest device. Our 'Never Settle' mindset ensures we are constantly seeking new ways to share the latest technology, giving our community the best 'fast and smooth' experience possible.”


Media reports highlight that the OnePlus 7T is going to be the first-ever device to be launched with Android 10 out of the box, which is the full version, along with preloaded  Google services. Huawei's Mate 30 series also runs on Android 10, but due to the US-China trade controversy, these models are devoid of the Play Store and other Google apps.

OnePlus TV

For the first time, OnePlus will also unveil its OnePlus TV. The Shenzhen-based smartphone maker, in the last few weeks, has released teasers, starting from a 4K QLED panel TV to smart software updates. 


In the most recent teaser by the OnePlus CEO, on Wednesday, revealed the official first look of the OnePlus TV, in full clarity.


The OnePlus TV shown in the images is a wall-mounted TV with an ultra-slim bezel all around the screen. The TV will be controlled by a smartphone which would eradicate the need to use the dedicated remote controller.



(Edited by Suman Singh)


