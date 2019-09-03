Orios Venture Partners appoints technology veteran Rajeev Suri as Managing Partner

Home-grown, early-stage venture fund, Orios Venture Partners, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Rajeev Suri as Managing Partner.





With over two decades of operating experience in the technology industry, Rajeev has worked as the Head of Global Marketing at Infosys, as well as served as the Senior Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer at Reliance Jio.





Rajeev Suri, Managing Partner at Orios Venture Partners

In his previous stint, Rajeev was the Senior Vice President at mobile video on demand service, Vuclip, before joining Orios VP.





In a statement, Orios stated that Rajeev will be actively involved with portfolio companies on business growth, brand management, team building, and leadership development.





Commenting on the appointment, Rehan Yar Khan, Managing Partner at Orios Venture Partners, said,





“I am thrilled to welcome Rajeev to Orios VP. He will be an important element to our leadership team to further enhance Orios’ position in the early-stage technology venture industry. As the investor ecosystem matures, with more investors considering high growth tech opportunities, we are all set for the perfect storm in this ecosystem”





In addition to this, Orios also stated that Rajeev’s vast experience in the technology space will add to Orios’ ability to identify and help grow the next generation of innovative startups.





Rajeev has also been a technology entrepreneur and started a touch screen restaurant product, Liqwid Krystal, which was acquired by Café Coffee Day.





Commenting on the appointment, Rajeev Suri said,





“I am very excited about the positive prospects facing Indian startups. The technology, telecom, internet, and payments tsunami that’s sweeping across the country presents big new opportunities in a wide range of industries. It’s already resulted in 35 unicorns and millions of new jobs. As this pace accelerates, I am thrilled to be able to identify, mentor, and build new disruptors. To do it with Team Orios, who share the heritage of being here since it all started, is a privilege.”





Launched in 2013, Orios Venture Partners is an early seed-stage venture capital fund, which primarily invests in India-focused consumer tech and non-tech startups and businesses. Some of its notable portfolio companies include Pharmeasy, GoMechanic, Country Delight, and BeatO, amongst others.









(Edited by Megha Reddy)







