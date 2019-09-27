Paytm appoints 'Trivago guy' Abhinav Kumar as Vice President – Product Marketing, to replace Deepak Abbot

Indian digital payments major, Paytm on Friday said, it has appointed Abhinav Kumar as the Vice President – Product Marketing.





Kumar will be replacing Senior Vice President, Deepak Abbot, who has spent more than four years with the One97 Communications-owned Paytm, across various functions.





Also known as the ‘Trivago Guy’ on social media, Kumar is a digital marketing strategist and expert.

Speaking on Kumar’s appointment, Harinder Takhar, CEO - Paytm Labs said,





"Abhinav's skill-set is what we look for when we want to hire external talent. His agility will assist us further in continuing to be dominant in payments as an industry leader."

Kumar, who is currently based in Germany, completed his Master's in international management from the University of Trento, Italy and has an extensive experience in digital marketing. Under his leadership, Trivago became a major brand in India for hotel search.





"Paytm is an innovative company and the impact that Paytm has done in the lives of masses by re-imagining payments has always fascinated me. This drove me to contribute more to this story in its next stage of growth. My mandate is to continue the great growth story in India with a data-driven approach and extend it to other parts of the globe as well. I am excited to do so with the amazing team here at Paytm and under the leadership of Vijay and Harinder," Kumar added.

Earlier this week, Paytm promoted promoted its Senior Vice President - Finance, Vikas Garg to Deputy CFO.





The One97 Communications owned company, in a statement said, Garg has been associated with Paytm for over a decade, and has led the financial operations efficiently.





Earlier this month, Paytm Money, the wholly-owned subsidiary of One97 Communications also promoted Pravin Jadhav as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.





