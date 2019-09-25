Indian payments major Paytm, on Wednesday, promoted its Senior Vice President - Finance, Vikas Garg to Deputy CFO.





The One97 Communications owned company, in a statement said, Vikas has been associated with Paytm for over a decade, and has led the financial operations efficiently.





Vikas Garg, Deputy CFO, Paytm

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm, added,





"Vikas has been with the company for long and his finance operating skills have grown alongside the company. I congratulate him on becoming Deputy CFO and working with Paytm leadership at the next level.”





Vikas started his journey with Paytm, where he was responsible for setting up and scaling finance processes for Paytm's operations. For the last 5 years, he has been leading the finance operations for the group.





He has also worked on multiple fundraises with Alibaba, Ant Financial, SoftBank and Berkshire Hathway. A chartered accountant, Vikas has also worked with companies like goibibo, as well as, ICICI Bank.





Speaking on this promotion, Vikas Garg, Deputy CFO, Paytm said,





“It has been an exciting journey and a phenomenal learning experience for me. I have tremendous respect for what we are building and I am looking forward to contributing towards our incredible growth. I am fully committed to the vision of our founder to make Paytm the largest and most successful fintech company in India.”

With over 20 years of experience, Vikas has worked across opportunities including, corporate finance, corporate accounting, business planning and analysis, M&A and overseas expansion.





He has also been involved in developing business strategies to achieve organisational goals and developing processes to manage large businesses.





Earlier this month, Paytm Money, the wholly-owned subsidiary of One97 Communications promoted Pravin Jadhav as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.





Speaking on Jadhav's promotion, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, then said,





"In the last one year, under Jadhav's leadership, the team at Paytm Money has built an entire organisation, product, and business grounds up."





(Edited by Suman Singh)












