Artist services company Believe acquires Mumbai-based Entco; aims to enter India

Artist services company Believe has acquired Entco (Entertainment Co), a Mumbai-based Indian live music production company. Post the acquisition, Entco will be re-branded as Believe Entertainment.





Entco is expected to closely align music experiences for brands and consumers with Believe’s growing music distribution, label services and artist services operations in the market.





Entco’s Founders Subramanian Iyer and Warren de Sylva will both continue to run operations under Believe, the company said in a statement.





Commenting on the acquisition Denis Ladegaillerie, CEO, Believe said,





“Subramanian and Warren have uniquely brought live music experiences that bring artists, brands and consumers together. We have been growing quickly to a leadership position in the Indian market, and with Entco’s expertise, Believe will have unparalleled ability to help creators in India build audiences, careers and revenue opportunities.”





(L-R) Vivek Raina, Director- Believe India; Warren De Sylva, CCO- Believe Entertainment; Sylvain Delange, Director APAC LATAM-Believe; and Subramanian Iyer, CEO-Believe Entertainment

Entco is a brand experiential company with a focus on immersive music experiences. It curates, designs and produces luxury and lifestyle experiences for brands and consumers across India, the Middle East, south-east Asia and the USA.





“Warren and I created a business we are proud of and the acquisition is a testament to the amazing work of our team. This strategic move will bring our artists and brands unprecedented access to the expertise and scale of Believe’s 44 global offices and more than 1,000 professionals,” Subramanian Iyer, Co-founder and Managing Director, Entco said.





Paris-based Believe claims to be one of the fastest- growing music companies that helps artist build audiences and careers. It gives artists, labels and content owners global scale through more than 20 brands, labels and companies.





Warren De Sylva Co-founder and Creative Director, Entco added,





“Our vision is to inspire audiences through extraordinary live music experiences and this new step is the perfect opportunity for us to scale up and expand our offering. Believe will amplify what we’re able to provide through the power of one of the true global leaders bringing together technology and services to connect audiences with music.”





