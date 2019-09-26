A

[Funding alert] Employee transportation startup WhistleDrive raises Rs 72 Cr from Colosseum Group

In the next 12 months, the startup is planning to enter two new cities to offer its 'Transportation as a Service' (TaaS) model to corporates beyond Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

By Sujata Sangwan
26th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hyderabad-based WhistleDrive, an employee transportation startup, on Thursday announced it has raised Rs 72 crore from Chicago-based Colosseum Group


Announcing the Series B funding, Rakesh Munnanooru, Founder and CEO, WhistleDrive, said, 


“WhistleDrive target is to grow 10x with this series B investment. In the next 12 months, we will look at entering two new cities to offer our TaaS model - 'Transportation as a Service' to corporates beyond Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai where we will operate, expand fleets, and fast-track customer acquisitions.”
Founder and CEO of WhistleDrive, Rakesh Munnanooru

Rakesh Munnanooru, Founder and CEO, WhistleDrive

Also Read

Mahindra Logistics deploys EVs for employee transportation


WhistleDrive provides technology-enabled fleet services for corporates and operates over 700 fleet across three cities. It offers office commute services to several companies, including ADP, Invesco, and Hitachi Consulting, to name a few. 


The tech-platform, Whistle Tech, developed by the company, allows corporates to automate the entire transportation process. It serves 32 clients, registering more than one lakh trips a month to transport more than 15,000 employees to their offices, every day.


Expressing the idea behind the investment, Shailendra Tipparaju, Chairman, Colosseum Group, said, 

 

“WhistleDrive team’s mission and execution echo the core of Colosseum Group’s value system. In addition to the significant value they add to the transportation industry via their well-built scalable solution, we are excited to be associated with the Young Indian amazing team! The company roadmap is robust and we found it is the right time to re-invest in their growth story.”

As per industry estimates, the transportation sector in India is currently valued at a whopping $16 billion, of which about $2.5 billion is spent directly by Indian corporates. Yet, the domain still suffers from a lack of tech intervention.


WhistleDrive’s offerings include “Whistle Fleet” – a technology enabled fleet, “Whistle Shuttle” – a B2B shuttle service for last mile connectivity and point pick-ups, and “Whistle 360” – an end-to-end transport management powered by technology and ground operations. 


Founded by Rakesh Munnanooru in 2016, the company had last raised Rs 5 crore in April 2018 from Colosseum Group. 


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

No Ola or Uber? MoveInSync promises to get you a cab for your daily office commute exactly when...


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Sachin Bansal picks up majority stake in fintech company CRIDS, named CEO

Press Trust of India

How this brother-sister duo is shaking up India’s $50B wedding market with a dating app

Sutrishna Ghosh

OnePlus 7T India launch today: here's all you need to know

Rashi Varshney

Big Games, Big Money, Big Skills: Meet the Online Baazigars of Indian Poker

Team PokerBaazi
Daily Capsule
UpClose with Medlife CEO Ananth Narayanan (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Tata Communications partners with GlobalGyan for business acumen capability building

Team YS

Rivigo becomes 8th unicorn of 2019 after raising $4.9M from South Korea's KB Global

Sampath Putrevu

Now, get Alexa on your finger thanks to new Amazon Echo Loop ring

Sutrishna Ghosh

Amazon launches 8 new Echo devices in US, 3 in India

Press Trust of India

Dreaming big is the starting point for making it big in life, says Pepperfry Co-founder Ashish Shah

Team YS

[Funding alert] Employee transportation startup WhistleDrive raises Rs 72 Cr from Colosseum Group

Sujata Sangwan

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Sep 27 2019

CAHOTECH 2019

CHENNAI
Sat Sep 28 2019

Pitney Bowes Shipping Hackathon 2019

Gurugram & Pune
Sun Sep 29 2019

The Red Brick Summit - Kaleido

Ahmedabad
Mon Sep 30 2019

Eureka!'19

IIT Bombay