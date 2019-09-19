A

[Funding alert] Square Yards raises $20M equity capital from BCCL, others

With the current round of strategic investments, the company’s expected valuation is estimated to be in the range of $260 million - $300 million.

By Rashi Varshney
19th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Proptech startup Square Yards has raised $20 million of equity capital from a clutch of investors including Bennett Coleman & Co Limited (BCCL), Genkai Capital, Founders of PropertyGuru - Steve Melhuish and Jani Rautiainen, Koh Boon Hwee, ex-Chairman, Singtel and DBS. Some of the existing investors also participated in this round. 


Kanika Gupta and Tanuj Shori (Co-founders of SquareYards)

Kanika Gupta and Tanuj Shori, Co-founders of Square Yards.


Square Yards has so far raised $50 million in equity and over $25 million in debt financing since inception. With the current round of strategic investments, the company’s expected valuation is estimated to be in the range of $260 million - $300 million.


With the latest fundraise, Square Yards wants to aggressively ramp up its investments in strengthening its technology infrastructure. It is also looking to build a go-to consumer brand, as well as expand to newer geographies in emerging countries, especially those that have a large primary residential market and fragmented distribution, the company said in a statement.


Tanuj Shori, Co-Founder of Square Yards, said,

“With the conclusion of this round, more than the capital, what we have truly gained is some very distinguished global expertise on our advisory board. We are very fortunate to have them guide us in our path to create one of the largest consumer tech business emerging out of India.” 

Founded in 2014 by Tanuj Shori & Kanika Gupta, IIM and Wharton alumnus, respectively, Gurugram-based Square Yards is a technology-led real estate brokerage and mortgage marketplace, which claims to be moving $1 billion worth of assets annually, with revenue run rate of $44 million. 


The company said that it is one of the few consumer tech startups in India to have scaled significantly with positive unit economics and profitability at EBIDTA level. The startup has 3,000 employees, and is present in 10 countries as of now.


Masatoshi Matsuo of Genkai Capital said, the future of residential brokerage business will be “data” based rather than “relationship” based, where we feel a little worried about transparency and fairness.


"Square Yards is at the forefront of this tectonic shift and is creating a great system for this innovation to happen,"  he added.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Proptech startup Square Yards turns profitable with a revenue of Rs 220 Cr in FY19


  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Rashi Varshney

    Rashi is a Delhi-based Journalist. She is excited about startup stories, travel, human interactions, and positive energies. Tell her your story at rashi@yourstory.com

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    [Startup Bharat] With over 10,000 orders a day, Matrix-backed DealShare is capturing Tier II and III India

    Sindhu Kashyaap

    [Startup Bharat] This son of a farmer prevents tonnes of food wastage using a sun-powered machine

    Rashi Varshney

    All about Fuchsia - Google's secret successor to Android

    Sampath Putrevu

    Duped by a broker, this IIM Calcutta alumnus started a proptech startup to ease the home buying process

    Apurva P
    Daily Capsule
    Anthill Ventures’ Devang Mehta on why less is more; Amazon Alexa now speaks Hindi
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    ‘Private and public sectors must work together to create a skilled, future-ready workforce,’ says Nadia Rasheed, Deputy Resident Representative, UNDP India

    Diya Koshy George

    At Oracle OpenWorld, startups showcase how they are unleashing the power of blockchain

    Vishal Krishna

    Tata Motors launches TACNet 2.0 to tap startups, tech firms

    Press Trust of India

    Vertex Ventures announces the final close of its SEA & India Fund IV at $305M

    Sujata Sangwan

    From idea to investment: startup success tips from 15 outstanding founders

    Madanmohan Rao

    JioGate, MyGate, and other top apartment security apps for gated communities and societies

    Sohini Mitter

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    BLOCKCHAIN THOUGHT LEADERSHIP SUMMIT INDIA - 2019

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    VIT Hack

    Vellore
    Sat Sep 21 2019

    Emerging Tech Conclave 2019

    Chennai
    Mon Sep 23 2019

    Global Citizenship Conference 2019

    Bangalore