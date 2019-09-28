A

How TCS iON is changing the education sector (and other top stories of the day)

The rapid changes and increased complexity of today's world have led to new challenges on the learning process. Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON, reveals how phygital approach is redefining the education sector.

By Team YS
28th Sep 2019
Technological advances and changes have changed the way students, working professionals, and businesses view learning. Instead of set courses spread over a few years, people have woken up to the importance of lifelong learning. The rapid changes and increased complexity of today's world have led to new challenges and demands on the learning process. Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON, reveals how they are using the phygital approach to redefine the education sector.


TCS iON

Meet these stellar speakers at TechSparks 2019

TechSparks 2019

At India’s largest startup conference, we bring to you some of the best minds, top VCs from India and abroad, the poster children of the ecosystem, stalwarts from the industry, and top government officials. The conversations at TechSparks 2019 will focus on the next step - an Inclusive, Future-ready, and Intelligence-led India.

Chinese social gaming app HAGO storms the internet

hago_app

Is it the new TikTok? Only time will tell. But, HAGO is already one of the top downloaded apps in the world, and a huge hit in India with record engagement rates. Here’s what makes it a viral sensation.

Rasha Hasaneen is driving technology for sustainability

Rasha Hasaneen

As Vice President, Product Management Excellence and Innovation, Ingersoll Rand, Rasha Hasaneen is focused on automating homes and buildings, enhancing industrial productivity, and delivering efficient and reliable small transportation solutions.

These startups are helping freelancers win the gig economy

freelance websites

Freelancing in today’s digital ecosystem has come of age - flexible working hours, working on projects that help you grow and choosing what work works for you. It’s no surprise then that India is one of the major hubs of the new-age gig economy. Here are some startups facilitating this growth. 

How this IIM alum transformed his family business

aayush

Aayush Madhogaria, Director, Business Development, JIF

Here's how Kolkata-based Aayush Madhogaria completely transformed his family's iron castings business, Jagannath Iron Foundry (JIF), leading it to reach a Rs 30 crore turnover in just 4 years.

Omnicuris’ effort to improve healthcare in India

Omnicuris Co-founders

Savitha Kuttan (left) and Priyank Jain (right), co-founders of Omnicuris.

Bengaluru-based Omnicuris is attempting to improve the quality of healthcare in India by providing doctors and medical practitioners with free and engaging video-based content on a mobile app for continuous medical education.

Meet 5 startups bringing innovation to Vizag

Saif Automation

Ahmed S Abdeally, Taher Ahmed and Aliasgar with AP Minister for Information Technology, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Nara Lokesh.

In Visakhapatnam, or Vizag, which is known as the industrial centre of Andhra Pradesh, technological advancements are becoming more prominent by the day. This has also set the ground for several startups to come into the market and grow themselves.

Vikram had hard landing, says NASA as it releases images of Chandrayaan 2 landing site

Press Trust of India

Paytm appoints 'Trivago guy' Abhinav Kumar as Vice President – Product Marketing, to replace Deepak Abbot

Tarush Bhalla

Paytm-owned Nearbuy's CEO Ankur Warikoo will step down in November

Sujata Sangwan

Happy birthday Google: 10 facts you didn’t know about the billion-dollar company

Sutrishna Ghosh
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review: the Android smartphone you won’t regret buying

Sahil Bhalla

The best way to learn is by experimentation: Aditi Rakhe, Programmes Leader, TIFA Working Studios

Madanmohan Rao

[Weekly Funding Roundup] India gets a new unicorn; startups raise $88.8M

Sameer Ranjan

At TechSparks 2019, hear from the greatest minds of the Indian startup ecosystem

Team YS

Best of Weekender: Meet drink strategist Fraser Campbell, chat with singer Nikhil D’Souza, and a movie marathon inspired by The Family Man

Asha Chowdary

[Jobs Roundup] Are you passionate about music? Check out these openings

Swethavimala.M

