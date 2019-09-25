10 reasons to attend the 10th edition of India's largest technology innovation summit - TechSparks

There is only one place where you will find the best tech minds, top VCs from India and abroad, the poster boys and girls of the Indian startup ecosystem, stalwarts from the industry, and top government officials. All under one roof making TechSparks an unforgettable experience.





YourStory’s TechSparks is India’s largest startup conference and will be held in Bengaluru on October 11 and 12. This 10th edition of TechSparks will look at ‘India 2025 - Inclusive, Future-ready, Intelligence-led’.





The conference will explore what India looks like in 2025 and what elements of today’s India do we march forward with to reach there.





The high energy and the vibe make it one of the most unforgettable experiences and anyone who has attended TechSparks would say the same. But for those of you looking to debut this year here are 10 reasons why you should attend the 10th edition of YourStory’s TechSparks for an unforgettable experience.





Meet the superheroes of the ecosystem

Imagine all the superheroes from the Marvel under one roof. At TechSparks, you get to hear and interact with most of the top guns in the startup ecosystem.





This year, the speaker line up includes the poster boys of the startup ecosystem- Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder and CEO of Paytm) and Bhavish Aggarwal (Co-founder and CEO of Ola).





Other eminent speakers include Munish Varma (Managing Partner of SoftBank Investment Advisers), Kalyan Krishnamurthy (CEO of Flipkart), William Bissell (Chairman of Fabindia), Taapsee Pannu (Actor and Entrepreneur), Naveen Tiwari (Founder and CEO of Inmobi), Byju Raveendran (Founder and CEO of BYJU's), Meeta Malhotra (Founder of The Hard Copy), Anjana Sasidharan (Principal of Sequoia Capital), Varsha Tagare (Managing Director of Qualcomm Ventures India), Manu Jain (VP and MD of Xiaomi India), and S Iswaran (Minister for Communications and Information Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Republic of Singapore).





Shradha Sharma, YourStory in conversation with Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm at TechSparks 2018

That’s not all. Here is a complete list of speakers for TechSparks 2019.

Learn from the best

TechSparks has been a huge platform for catalysing conversations and connections within the tech and startup ecosystem in India. Come and hear some of the stalwarts from the industry share their views and insights.





Also, learn about technology inclusivity, engage in broader dialogues on being future-ready, and learn how technology will define our future.









Network, network and network

Over the years, TechSparks has been instrumental in building over 15 lakh connections. In nine years, more than 30,000 attendees have been a part of it, of which over 10,000 were from startups alone.





With over 3,000 people at the conference, there is no dearth of networking opportunities. You get to meet entrepreneurs, investors, government officials, decision-makers, C-level executives, and CEOs from different parts of India and the world to exchange ideas and broaden your networks. That’s not all! You may also find a mentor, a collaborator or a potential client all under one roof.





There is something for everyone.





And don’t forget to carry enough business cards.

Speed date with VCs

TechSparks, in the last nine years, has helped companies in raising more than $1 billion in funding. This year's Speed Date with VCs is your one opportunity to meet some of the top investors for your perfect match.





TechSparks Investor-Startup Speed Dating is a platform for startups to pitch directly to the best pool of investors and will be curating startups and investors to make sure they find a perfect match.





So come meet your match at the 10th edition of TechSparks!

Tech 30 showcase

TechSparks also an opportunity to celebrate the 30 stellar startups that YourStory selects every year and supports. Find out what makes them outstanding and you could be on the stage as part of the Tech 30 next year.





2018 -Tech 30 startups with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory

Here is a list of last years Tech 30 startups.

The Indian Startup Ecosystem report

At TechSparks, we launch India’s most definitive report on Indian Startup Ecosystem, featuring the most promising emerging technology innovations. A one of its kind of report from YourStory with an insider’s view of the ecosystem like none other.





Watch out for the big trends and insights on technology that will make us ready for the future to not just build but grow sustainably and help us make better and data-driven decisions.

Workshops

With some of the best in the industry sharing their ideas, tips, and thoughts, we have a great set of workshops planned for TechSparks 2019. From “How to achieve more sales by doing less” to “Branding playbook for startups”, there is a lot to learn and to apply to your startup.

Job opportunities

Multiple stakeholders - government, startups, incubators, and VCs - mean that there is ample opportunity for prospective employers and employees to meet and interact at TechSparks.





You never know what new opportunities may come your way. All it takes is a conversation!

Meet our exhibitors

With more than 60 exhibitors this year at TechSparks, there is a lot to explore, learn, and discover from the offerings of solution providers across multiple sectors and from different parts of India.

Meet YourStory team

And of course the opportunity to meet the YourStory team. Connect with our editorial team to pitch your story or find out from our social media team how to win the goodies with all your tweeting at TechSparks with #tsparks.





Or just come over to say hello, connect and tell us your exciting startup story.





See you at the 10th edition of TechSparks. Check out more details about TechSparks 2019 here and book your tickets here.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







