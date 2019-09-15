A tête-à-tête with actor Ragini Khanna; Solving personal finances - your weekend fix

Ragini Khanna has been one of the lead actors in TV serials like “Bhaskar Bharti”, “Sasural Genda Phool” and more. Her debut as an actor was in the serial “Radha Ki Betiyan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi” when she was barely 22 years old. Now, the actor has transformed herself into a sociopath for her role in a spine-chilling film Posham Pa. Read on to know more about this actor who has held us under her spell, ever since her debut 11 years ago.





Tijuana Mexico

Imagine cycling solo in the dark in the Land of the Midnight Sun, with the temperature dipping to -5 degrees Celsius. The night is dark and freezing cold and the wind and snow are hitting your face with relentless ferocity. Read all about the adventures of Dhruv Bogra, Country Manager, Forever New.

Tarsame Mittal

Tarsame Mittal, Founder of TM Talent Management manages some of the biggest names in the music business, including Arijit Singh, Vishal & Shekhar, Sukhwinder Singh, Amit Trivedi, Ajay-Atul, and Vishal Bhardwaj, among others.

Personal finance goals must be planned in advance

Do you think managing your money is only about number crunching? No, says finance expert Preetha Wali, who is the Co-Founder of Pay it Forward, a Bengaluru-based startup that aims to educate women and youngsters and enable them to take charge of their personal finances.

Lore curates meals for people who love food and stories

You have heard of pop-up shops and pop-up events, but have you heard of pop-up restaurants? Get ready for curated evenings, full of food, fun, and story-telling with Lore, the pop-up restaurant. Kaushik Raju, Founder of Lore, and his team create meals, capture memories, and tell stories through their food.

Rachit Jain

If your hero is Sachin Tendulkar and if you love the Foundation Series by author Isaac Asimov, meet a startup founder who feels the same. Rachit Jain, Founder and CEO of a unique talent platform, Youth4Work, empowers people to assess and identify their own talents and improve their skills.





