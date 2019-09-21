A

Zomato extends Gold programme to food delivery; NRAI slams the move

Earlier, Zomato Gold privileges were only available for dining out, the company said in a statement.

By Press Trust of India
21st Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Online food ordering platform Zomato on Saturday said users of its Gold programme will now be able to use membership privileges on food deliveries, a move that has been lashed out by industry body National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI).


Earlier, Zomato Gold privileges were only available for dining out, the company said in a statement.


While Zomato Gold for dining out and delivery is now operational in 16 cities, the programme will expand to 25 more cities by next week, it added.


"We thank our restaurant partners for all the feedback, and users for the love they have shown towards Zomato Gold. It is very much these conversations that led us to put forward a better and bigger Gold programme," Zomato Co-founder and COO Gaurav Gupta said.

Today, Gold drives 25-30 per cent business for its restaurant partners and more and more Gold users are exploring new restaurants because of the programme. It, therefore, makes eminent sense to extend this discovery behaviour to the delivery restaurant base, he added.


"With over 13,000 establishments across 41 cities, Zomato Gold for Delivery brings a wide choice of great restaurants to Zomato Gold members. It is also expected to drive a significant increase in business for restaurants which have signed up on Gold," Zomato Delivery CEO Mohit Gupta said.


On the other hand lashing at the move by the company, the NRAI said that extension of Zomato Gold programme to the delivery vertical is a desperate attempt by Zomato to shore up the sinking fortunes of their flagship programme.


"Essentially, it is now a programme that merely promotes deep discounts on both dine-in and delivery verticals, the cost of which is borne solely by the restaurant partners," NRAI President Anurag Katriar said in a statement.


It is also another instance of Zomato changing the goalpost - Gold was originally launched as a tool to promote the culture of 'dining out' but now it is being extended on deliveries too, he added.


The NRAI continues to remain firm in its belief that Zomato Gold in its current form is an unacceptable proposition, Katriar said.


"We expressed the same unequivocally to the Zomato team in our recent talks," he added.


However, in utter disregard to the viability of restaurant fraternity, Zomato has chosen to extend the programme further to the delivery vertical as well. This will be calamitous to the business in the delivery segment and the NRAI appeals to all restaurants and cloud kitchens entrepreneurs to stay away from Zomato Gold on delivery, Katriar said.


Zomato revised the terms of use of Zomato Gold on dine in, however chose to ignore the core issue of deep discounts, he added.


"NRAI is clear that #ZoGoIsNoGo and we continue to #StayLoggedOut," Katriar said.


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Also Read

These foodtech startups are changing the way you eat

﻿

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

10 books that will help you build the next startup unicorn

Sindhu Kashyaap

Mumbai-based startup Bodhishop delivers desi cow products, ensuring cows are not sent to slaughterhouses

Sameer Ranjan

Ex-OYO employee’s startup is integrating marketing strategies for Fortune 500 clients

Debolina Biswas

[The Turning Point] From an aggregator to becoming the world’s third-largest hotel chain - OYO's journey

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Nandan Nilekani on building businesses; UpClose with Meesho’s Vidit Aatrey
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Zomato extends Gold programme to food delivery; NRAI slams the move

Press Trust of India

How DailyRounds is using AWS to move millions of files and optimise costs

Team YS

WATCH: The week that was - from India's app revolution to an exclusive with Nandan Nilekani

Team YS

[Jobs Roundup] Want to build a career selling goods and services? Check out these openings in sales across industries

Swethavimala.M

Inspiration, imagination, investment: why Namu Kini founded KYNKYNY as an online-offline platform for artists

Madanmohan Rao

Best of Weekender: Chocolate fondant at the Sassy Spoon, a walk down Brighton Pier, and finding work-life balance as an entrepreneur

Asha Chowdary

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Sep 23 2019

Global Citizenship Conference 2019

Bangalore
Thu Sep 26 2019

'Forging Links, Leveraging Networks- Reaching Out 2019’

Bangalore
Thu Sep 26 2019

everywoman Forum- India

Mumbai
Thu Sep 26 2019

India Affiliate Summit

Gurugram