Blume Ventures leads Zoplar’s $3.4M Series A funding

Medical supplies platform Zoplar has secured $3.4 million in Series A funding, with Blume Ventures leading the round.

The startup streamlines the medical equipment purchasing process for small and medium hospitals in India. Beenext, Saison Capital, Atrium Angels, Finfirst, and LogX participated in the funding round.

Zoplar intends to use the newly raised funds to boost its operational capacity by focusing on backward integration in the supply chain and building a strong service engineering team.

Founded by Amit Sah and Umesh Sharma in 2022, Zoplar is building a full-stack medical equipment platform that tackles challenges faced by MSME hospitals, such as navigating product pricing complexities, managing multiple vendor relationships, ensuring quality after-sales service, and securing financing options.

“Their (Zoplar’s) commitment to improving the procurement and after-sales service in medical equipment is commendable and aligns with our focus on supporting ventures that drive meaningful societal change,” said Sajith Pai, Partner, Blume Ventures.

The Delhi NCR-based startup has raised total funding of $5.1 million from investors like Titan Capital, Stride Ventures and Panthera Peak.

Zoplar’s journey began when Sah, drawing on his healthcare experience, identified challenges MSME hospitals face in sourcing reliable medical equipment. Partnering with his friend Sharma, they set out to streamline medtech procurement and after-sales support in India.

“The team’s deep understanding of the healthcare landscape and their innovative approach to addressing critical challenges in medical equipment procurement present a compelling investment opportunity,” noted Anirudh Garg, Partner at Beenext.

Since its launch, Zoplar has partnered with around 300 hospitals, including leading nephrology chains like DCDC, achieving a 40% repeat customer rate.