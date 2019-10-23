A

Amazon India’s delivery boxes start to narrate unique stories of sellers

Delivery boxes of Amazon now contain information of certain curated sellers, narrating the journey of their products to build a stronger bond with the buyers.

By Thimmaya Poojary
23rd Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Amazon India, the leading online marketplace in the country, unveiled a fresh initiative to build a stronger connect between sellers and customers through the narration of stories behind the product.


Called the “Amazon Storyboxes”, they have information printed on each, narrating the stories of several unique sellers of the ecommerce platform.


For example, the story of Abdul Gafoor Khatri, who has kept his family’s 300-year-old art heritage alive through Rogan art painting. He is also a recipient of Padma Shri and created an art piece for former US President Barack Obama.


Amazon India Gopal Pillai

Gopal Pillai, Vice President, Seller Services, Amazon India (left) with a seller on their platform.

Also Read

Amazon India most attractive employer brand, Microsoft India ranks second: Survey


This is a part of Amazon’s campaign that was started three years ago to build a stronger connect between buyers and sellers.


“The idea was to tell a story of where a product is coming from and how it is reaching the customers. Often customers do not know faces the behind the product,” says Gopal Pillai, Vice President, Seller Services, Amazon India.


The StoryBoxes also have an interactive feature that enables customers to directly scan a seller's face on the box and land on a dedicated microsite that hosts many more stories.


Gopal says, the online world, unlike the offline environment, is missing a touch and feel element. Narrating the story on the delivery boxes creates a strong brand identity.


Amazon India has over five lakh small businesses, artisans, women entrepreneurs, and emerging brands selling on their marketplace. For now, it has selected six sellers to feature on these boxes that Amazon feels have unique stories to narrate.


These sellers come from diverse geographies such as Orissa, Meghalaya, and Periyakulam, Tamil Nadu.


Rani Ravindran, a homemaker from Periyakulam, who sells wooden toys and cotton pillows, is the first Amazon seller from that town. She is now helping others to get onto the online platform.


“It is very important and inspiring to narrate the story about the people behind these products as it is very unique,” says Gopal.


The initiative was launched for the first time by Amazon India in September, with 10 percent of their delivery boxes. Today, it has gone up to 50 percent. Eventually, the ecommerce giant plans to get 90 percent of its boxes to include stories on them by the end of November.


Gopal says, “We have showcased six seller stories on our boxes till now, and we will soon be scaling this initiative up to bring many more such stories.”



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Amazon India launches Amazon Fresh store on its platforms


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this 27-year-old engineer got himself a coveted job with Ratan Tata

Dipti Nair

Era of quantum computers is here as Google attains 'quantum supremacy'

Krishna Reddy

Govt launches BHIM 2.0 with new functionalities, additional language support

Press Trust of India

Adam Neumann exits WeWork; SoftBank pays $1.7B

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
How Torchit uses AI to help the visually impaired; EV startup Tresmoto to redefine India’s fleet operations
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Era of quantum computers is here as Google attains 'quantum supremacy'

Krishna Reddy

Celebrate this Diwali with your #FriendsWaliFamily and win yourself exciting prizes from HP

Team YS

NestAway loses another co-founder as Smruti Parida exits the startup

Tarush Bhalla

Freecharge forays into digital gold offering

Team YS

[Funding alert] CII Chairman for startups and entrepreneurship invests in B2B marketplace Pumpkart

Sujata Sangwan

How Singapore is driving global innovation and what it means for India’s startup ecosystem

Team YS

AWS AI and Machine Learning is here to solve the big problems

Team YS

SoftBank confirms multi-billion-dollar WeWork bailout

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Women social network Healofy raises investment from M&S Partners

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Pee Safe raises Rs 30Cr in Series A led by Alkemi Growth Capital

Debolina Biswas

Building an entrepreneurial bridge between Singapore and India

Team YS

Toyota plans to launch compact EV in India in partnership with Suzuki

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore