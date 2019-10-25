A

Airtel launches startup accelerator programme; acquires stake in Vahan

Airtel will help early-stage startups with its online and offline distribution network, deep market understanding, and global strategic partner ecosystem.

By Press Trust of India
25th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bharti Airtel on Friday launched a programme to support and accelerate the growth of early-stage Indian tech startups and said that it has acquired stake in Bengaluru-based startup Vahan.


"With its Startup Accelerator Programme, Airtel aims to support the creation of a vibrant startup ecosystem that contributes to Digital India," the company said in a statement.


Airtel's Startup Accelerator Programme will enable early-stage startups get access to the company's online and offline distribution network, deep market understanding, and ecosystem of global strategic partners.


"Today, early-stage startups in India have some very exciting ideas but face multiple challenges in scaling up. With Airtel's scale and digital capabilities around distribution and payments, we have the potential to drive accelerated growth of emerging startups that are solving hard problems," said Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer of Bharti Airtel.


Vahan

The Co-Founders of Vahan: Mohammad and Madhav Krishna

Also Read

Vahan's virtual assistant piggybacks on WhatsApp to help recruit blue-collar workers


Airtel has also developed in-house capabilities around machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), which could be leveraged to aid the growth of startups. The statement added that the startups will also get access to advisory services from Airtel's executive team.


The company also announced the induction of Bengaluru-based tech startup Vahan into its Startup Accelerator Programme.


"Airtel will acquire a stake in Vahan and partner with them in building significant scale to achieve their vision of enabling jobs for the next billion internet users," said the statement.

Founded in 2016, and backed by Y Combinator and Khosla Ventures, Vahan leverages advanced AI to match job seekers with employers.


It is focussed on finding blue-collar jobs for millions of young Indians in delivery, driving, retail, BFSI, BPO, and hospitality sectors. The startup's clients include Zomato, Swiggy, and Dunzo, among others.


Earlier this month, Vahan had raised a fresh round of undisclosed funding from Khosla Ventures, Founders Fund, and Pioneer Fund.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

[App Fridays] Airtel's new books app is taking on giants like Amazon Kindle, Google Play Books


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this 27-year-old engineer got himself a coveted job with Ratan Tata

Dipti Nair

This 17-year-old founder's pharma startup is taking on ecommerce firms to keep small retailers in the pink of health

Vishal Krishna

Era of quantum computers is here as Google attains 'quantum supremacy'

Krishna Reddy

[Funding alert] Mobikon raises $12.5 M in Series B round led by Binny Bansal

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
India catches up with China in the unicorn race (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Fast-fashion ecommerce startup Styched raises angel funding

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Mobikon raises $12.5 M in Series B round led by Binny Bansal

Sujata Sangwan

OYO to expand footprint in Bihar, create 700 new jobs

Press Trust of India

Panellists provide a global perspective on bridging cross-border innovation hubs

Jerlin Justus

Twitter tumbles as 'bugs' hit revenue growth

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Hourly hotel booking startup MiStay raises undisclosed amount from ah! Ventures, others

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore