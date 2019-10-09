A

[Funding alert] Vehicle services startup CleanseCar raises pre-Series A funding of $2M

The company will use the money to facilitate a larger operations network and further modernisation of services.

By Vishal Krishna
9th Oct 2019
CleanseCar a startup in the vehicle services space, has raised $2 million. Currently operating in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Gurgaon, with 20,000-plus monthly subscribers, the startup looks to expand its business in these cities.


The investors who participated in the round were Haldiram’s Family Office, (Vevek Ventures Investments Pvt Ltd), Dr. Apoorv Ranjan Sharma (Founder, Venture Catalysts), Dhianu Das (Alfa Ventures), Karan Kumar (Founder, Amalthea Capital), Rahul Bothra (CFO, Swiggy), Mitesh Shah (Co-founder, IP Ventures), Lalit Agarwal (Head of Venture Capital at a Sovereign Wealth Fund), Bobby Reddy (Indus Ventures), Sagar Agarwal (ex-MD, Evolvence India Fund), and Nandi Vardhan Mehta (Head of Finance, KAAF Family Investments Office).


CleanseCar

Kalyandhar Vinukonda and Pratibha Shalini, Co-founder, CleanseCar

Founded in January 2018 by Kalyandhar Vinukonda and Pratibha Shalini, CleanseCar offers daily car wash, on-demand bike service, and roadside assistance for cars.


Speaking on the funding received, Kalyandhar said,


“With changing lifestyles, a burgeoning middle-class, and a dramatic rise in the number of car-owners in the country, there is a huge potential for supplementary services such as car cleaning and repair, using disruptive technologies, besides the provision of auto accessories.” He added, “We are witnessing a huge growth in our bike services unit too and see ourselves as the market leader in this sector.”

The $100 billion auto service industry is untapped as it has not turned digital. CleanseCar, therefore, is going after this opportunity by going digital and finding customers who are not comfortable with approaching traditional, non-transparent service businesses.


By leveraging data, CleanseCar was able to start its bike-wash business with its on-demand service, having seen 500-plus customers till date. Currently, CleanseCar is adding a new customer every nine minutes for its car-wash service.


Real-time car wash status, one-click renewal, and easy online payment and rescheduling processes are some of the features of the CleanseCar app that make it popular among its customer base.


CleanseCar is targetting washing one lakh cars daily and providing 25,000 on-demand bike services every month in all the Indian metros.


(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


