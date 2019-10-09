A

[Funding alert] Location Intelligence startup GeoIQ raises undisclosed amount from IP Ventures

Co-founder Ankita said, “We intend to utilise the funds to hire tech team members, product development, and focused marketing.”

By Sujata Sangwan
9th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based location Intelligence platform, GeoIQ, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from IP Ventures


Founded in 2018 by Devashish Fuloria (CEO), Tusheet Shrivastava (CTO) and Ankita Thakur (Chief Data Scientist), GeoIQ has over 25 clients across retail and logistics including Sanofi, Eko Financial, Bounce, Curefit, etc. The startup said it has already established itself in the space of location intelligence based on multiple data sources.


Ankita said,


“We intend to utilise the funds to hire tech team members, product development, and focused marketing.”

The founders come with startup domain and consulting experience, as well as expertise in ML & AI having solved large data problems in their previous roles. 


GeoIQ

GeoIQ's Founders

Also Read

[Funding alert] AI enterprise data platform Resonance raises undisclosed investment from IP Ven...


Devashish said, “For an enterprise product like ours, the access to the right set of people is paramount. IP Ventures brings together an excellent group of people, with experience across major industry sectors who provide direct assistance on how to tailor our product as per the industry needs."


A recent report by Gartner states that the location intelligence global industry is pegged to be at $25 billion by 2025. While North America is the largest market, APAC is the fastest-growing region.


Tusheet said, “A strong blend of ML capabilities, data engineering, geo-spatial expertise and a state-of-the-art product is driving GeoIQ. With this unique set, we have married client data with satellite imagery and government data with ridiculous ease.” 


This September, IP Ventures had also backed two startups including esports gaming platform SoStronk and a social health enterprise iKure Techsoft Pvt Ltd.


Speaking on his investment, IP Ventures angel investor Rajeev Pandiya said, 


“GeoIQ offers real-time solutions to help allocate resources towards the real Target Customer Group in a cost-efficient manner. In a slowing economy, this can be a competitive advantage for senior management trying to gain market share as well as get real-time accurate data to keep a check on sales teams’ expenditures justifying wasteful promotion schemes, incentives etc.”


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

[Funding alert] IP Ventures invests in Leben Care, an AI startup fighting avoidable blindness


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this Delhi startup by 20-somethings became a Rs 200 Cr business

Ramarko Sengupta

[The Turning Point] From a near shutdown, Zoomcar zoomed its way to becoming India’s first vehicle rental startup

Sindhu Kashyaap

Having trouble collecting dues? This SaaS startup uses software to make your customers pay up

Vishal Krishna

Petrol pump on wheels: How this Ratan Tata-backed startup grew from Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 Cr turnover in just 2 years

Sutrishna Ghosh
Daily Capsule
YS Exclusive with Ninjacart's Thirukumaran Nagarajan (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Kogta Financial raises Rs 300 Cr from Creador, IIFL Asset Management

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Vehicle services startup CleanseCar raises pre-Series A funding of $2M

Vishal Krishna

C-CAMP & BNV Innovation Hub join hands to support life-science startups to raise funding of up to Rs 2.1 Cr

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Fintech company Sub-K raises Rs 75 Cr from Denmark's Maj Invest

Press Trust of India

8 Indian startups among 37 global startups participating in JETRO Global Connection event in Japan

Team YS

[Funding alert] Eco-friendly clothing brand Kosha raises undisclosed fund in seed round from Tres Monos Capital, Narendra Hiranandani

Debolina Biswas

Glyd – A Mahindra Initiative aims to make the urban commute smarter, eco-friendly and more convenient

Team YS

Home service startup UrbanClap launches operations in Australia

Apurva P

WeWork India to launch in Noida, will open 3 coworking centres with 3,900 seats

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Applied neuroscience startup NeuroLeap raises undisclosed sum from India’s leading business families

Sujata Sangwan

India slips 10 places on global competitiveness index; Singapore on top

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Jewellery brand Melorra raises $12M from Lightbox, BlackSoil Capital, others

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore