A

Facebook won't ban political advertisements: Mark Zuckerberg

Stating that ads are an important element of voice, especially for candidates and advocacy groups, the CEO of Facebook asserted that the company's stance was not aimed at driving revenues.

By Press Trust of India
31st Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Twitter may have decided to ban political ads on its platform, but Facebook has said it will not do so, stating that ads form an important part of the “voice” for candidates and advocacy groups.


Speaking on an investor call, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, said,


“In a democracy, I don't think it's right for private companies to censor politicians or the news. And although I've considered whether we should not carry these ads in the past and I'll continue to do so, on balance so far I've thought we should continue.”


He cited the examples of Google, YouTube, cable networks, and national broadcasters that also run political advertisements on their platforms.


Zuckerberg asserted that the company's stance was not aimed at driving revenues.


Facebook
Also Read

India helps Facebook daily active userbase grow 9 pc to 1.62B


“I can assure you, from a business perspective, the controversy this creates far outweighs the very small per cent of our business that these political ads make up. We estimate these ads from politicians will be less than 0.5 per cent of our revenue next year. That's not why we're doing this... I believe the better approach is to work to increase transparency. Ads on Facebook are already more transparent than anywhere else,” he said.


The company has been under heavy scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators following incidents of user data breach and allegations that the platform was being used to spread misinformation during the 2016 US elections.


The company has also received sharp criticism from various quarters for allowing politicians and their campaigns to post almost anything, including false and misleading claims.


Facebook, which has undertaken a number of efforts in the past few years to deal with misinformation on the platform, said it is also testing the removal of 'like' counts on Instagram and Facebook to help people engage in meaningful interactions.


According to Facebook's Ad Library Report, in India, where the 17th Lok Sabha elections were held earlier this year, 1.21 lakh political ads with a total spending of more than Rs 26.5 crore were placed on the platform between February and May 15, 2019.


The Indian government had warned social media organisations of stern action if any attempt was made to influence the country's electoral process through “undesirable means”.


“Voice and expression have been important for progress throughout history. They've been important in the fight for democracy worldwide. I believe that voice and free expression are an important part of the path forward today, and that's why our company will continue standing for these principles,” Zuckerberg stated on the investor call.


Zuckerberg's comments assume significance as Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey has announced that the company will stop all political advertisements on that platform globally. His decision comes into effect on November 22.


In a series of tweets, Dorsey had said the company believes the reach of political messages should be earned, and not bought. He had stated:


A political message earns reach when people decide to follow an account or retweet. Paying for reach removes that decision, forcing highly optimised and targeted political messages on people. We believe this decision should not be compromised by money. Internet political ads present entirely new challenges to civic discourse: machine learning-based optimisation of messaging and micro-targeting, unchecked misleading information, and deep fakes. All at increasing velocity, sophistication, and overwhelming scale.

Facebook, which has around 2.8 billion users globally across its family of apps, clocked $17.6 billion in revenue during the quarter ending September 2019.


(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


Also Read

Facebook to use tech to make the platform safe and a more welcoming place for women


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

Hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo reports loss of Rs 169 Cr in FY19; operating income at Rs 76 lakh

Sameer Ranjan

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 24 Cr: how 4 NIT engineers churned out profit by making educational labs smarter

Sutrishna Ghosh

Meet the four startups that are making it big by bootstrapping

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
Ratan Tata joins Instagram; Inside story of Snapdeal turnaround
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Investcorp invests $11.3 million in Intergrow

Tenzin Norzom

Why it is ‘Always Day 1’ at ByteDance India

Team YS

[Funding alert] Legal-tech startup Lawyered raises $100K from angel investors

Rashi Varshney

The SuPoshan Project is handholding rural India out of malnutrition. Here’s how you can be a part of this change.

Jerlin Justus

IT Ministry seeks WhatsApp's response on spyware issue by Nov 4

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Smartworks raises Series A round of $25M from Keppel Land

Rashi Varshney

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore