A

Facebook to use tech to make the platform safe and a more welcoming place for women

Facebook is creating better guidelines and is using machine learning and AI to fight abuse and harassment women face online.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
30th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Facebook Marketing Strategy

Facebook has said that it is developing policies and technology to make the social media platform “safer, more welcoming for women”.


The Facebook Newsroom blog post published on October 29 details the various measures the company has taken and how collaborations with experts have helped create these policies.


“At Facebook, we believe that women should have equal access to all of the economic opportunity, education and social connection the internet provides,'' reads the post. 


Cindy Southworth, a member of Facebook Safety Advisory Board says, “We take a comprehensive approach to making our platform a safer place for women, including writing clear policies, engaging with experts and developing cutting-edge technology to help prevent abuse from happening in the first place.”


The guidelines for Facebook and Instagram outline rules for harassment and abuse like sharing of non-consensual intimate imagery, rules against harassment, like sending multiple unwanted messages to a person who’s made it clear that they don’t want to receive them. 


Facebook says that these policies are created in collaboration with global experts who help in understanding how abuse and harassment manifest differently in different places. After consulting with experts and women users in India, Facebook understood that some women choose not to share profile pictures that include their faces. This concern was widespread because they were concerned that someone might use the picture to dishonor them or their families. This led Facebook to develop an optional profile picture guard that gives women more control over who can download or share their pictures. 


“The general themes when it comes to women’s safety tend to be the same around the world,” says Monika Bickert, Facebook’s Vice President of Global Policy Management. “But we find that when we look at specific countries or regions, the actual types of behavior are very localised.”


Apart from policies, Facebook is developing new technology to aid people to control their experience on the platform. 


"In the background, we have tools like AI and machine learning to prevent harassment," Antigone Davis, Facebook's global head of safety, says in a video accompanying the blog post.

"We also are giving user controls -- that means things like blocking, being able to hide and delete comments you don't want underneath your posts, it means being able to report to us."


In case of non-consensual intimate image (NCII) sharing, Facebook uses a combination of digital fingerprinting and photo-matching technology to prevent such images from further circulation. In 2017, they launched a pilot program to help potential victims from blocking their images from being posted on Facebook and Instagram. 


Facebook is investing in digital literacy programmes and improved safety resources, and technology that can find violating content proactively — and in some cases, prevent it from being shared in the first place.



(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Also Read

When women succeed, we all win: Facebook SheLeadsTech panel on making it big

Also Read

Facebook is celebrating two years of encouraging women entrepreneurs with the SheLeadsTech comm...







  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Nirandhi Gowthaman

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How a housewife built a Rs 10 Cr business from an investment of Rs 50,000

Ramarko Sengupta

This woman quit her job against her family’s wishes and built a multi-crore business

Ramarko Sengupta

Indian Bra Queen is on a mission. Are you joining her?

Shradha Sharma

Meet 4 women entrepreneurs making inroads in the manufacturing sector

Rekha Balakrishnan
Daily Capsule
Ratan Tata joins Instagram; Inside story of Snapdeal turnaround
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Billie's viral ad is encouraging women to grow their 'moustaches' this Movember

Nirandhi Gowthaman

How this canine behaviourist has changed the lives of thousands of dogs and humans

Tanvi Dubey

From Priyanka Chopra to Taapsee Pannu, how Bollywood A-listers have embraced real-life characters

Rekha Balakrishnan

How this homemaker-turned-entrepreneur from Delhi is helping women restart their careers

Sasha R

Yami Gautam appointed ambassador of Global Investors’ Meet 2019 by Himachal Pradesh govt

Rekha Balakrishnan

How an 85-year-old naani inspired these women entrepreneurs to start a natural, self-care line

Rekha Balakrishnan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore