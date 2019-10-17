A

[Funding alert] Legal practice management app Legalkart raises Rs 3.5 Cr in seed round

A legal tech startup assisting legal professionals to build, manage, and grow their legal practice gets funding from prolific angel investors and successful entrepreneurs.

By Sujata Sangwan
17th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Gurugram-based legal tech startup Legalkart has raised a seed funding of around Rs 3.5 crore from a group of angel investors belonging to the technology, retail, entertainment, logistics, and financial services community within eight months of starting its operations. 

 

The angels who have invested in their personal capacity include Pranay Jivrajaka (CEO, FoodPanda), Mitesh Shah (CFO, BookMyShow), Sundeep Sahni (CCO, Rocket Internet), Pallav Singh (ex-COO, OlaCabs), Sudarshan Gangrade (CEO, Lo! Foods), and other individual HNIs from Microsoft, Cognizant, Tata Motors, METRO Cash & Carry India, and Oracle, who are based in the USA, the UK, Japan, and the UAE


Mitesh Shah, CFO, BookMyShow, said,


“Legalkart technology is democratising the legal help and improvises the legal service experience for both legal professionals and those seeking legal support. This investment will accelerate Legalkart’s ability to make legal services accessible while also ensuring lawyers and legal professionals grow in the process.”
Legalkart

Dr Arvind Singhatiya, Founder and CEO, Legalkart

Also Read

Need legal help but don't know a trusted lawyer? Let these legal startups fix you up


Founded in 2018 by Arvind Singhatiya (Founder and CEO), Partha Sen (CTO), and Deepak Prajapati (Strategy Advisor), Legalkart is aimed at making legal practice more systematic, enabling on-the-go information and increasing efficiency for legal professionals.

 

The company has already on-boarded 2,500 lawyers in eight months. The startup said it will touch $450,000 in revenue this year and is witnessing a 20 percent growth rate on a MoM basis.

 

Also, the company aims to expand its presence across 1,000 cities with 25,000 lawyers by the end of 2020 from the current 100 cities and 2,500 lawyers.


Arvind Singhatiya, Founder and CEO, Legalkart said, 


“In the next five years, we intend to completely redefine the way legal services are delivered in India by creating the first practice management system designed for the legal profession - keeping their clients in mind.”  

The Legalkart app is developed in Hindi and English, and it can be downloaded on both Android and iOS mobile platforms. It aims to help lawyers in assigning tasks, synchronising calendars and also providing advanced features like financial management, client management, document, and team management. Legalkart also facilitates collaboration with other legal professionals at the same time. 


According to the startup, the organised legal service delivery market is only two percent of the total market which is in the range of $1.5 billion in India, and out of 15 lakh registered legal professionals less than three percent are using any kind of technology to manage their legal practice. 


 

(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

From multiple job rejections to running a Rs 1 Cr legal business - the story of Sonam Chandwani


 



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How 3 engineers scaled their Rs 23,000 dorm-room idea to a Rs 1.2 Cr startup

Debolina Biswas

Ola launches self-drive platform Ola Drive, aims to host 20,000 cars by 2020

Sindhu Kashyap

[Funding alert] Bengaluru startup UrbanPiper raises $7.5M in Series A led by Tiger Global, Sequoia India

Sujata Sangwan

Mumbai-based startup Bodhishop delivers desi cow products, ensuring cows are not sent to slaughterhouses

Sameer Ranjan
Daily Capsule
Meet the man behind ‘unicorn factory’ Stockholm (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Mobile-based dermatology solutions provider Remedico raises $500K in Seed round

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Digital lending startup RupeeRedee raises $6M from Digital Finance International

Sujata Sangwan

Ola launches self-drive platform Ola Drive, aims to host 20,000 cars by 2020

Sindhu Kashyap

Creating a culture of sharing for the next billion

Team YS

[Tech 30] How this Bengaluru-based B2B startup enables enterprises to retrieve critical data in minutes

Thimmaya Poojary

[Jobs Roundup] Test your marketing skills with these startup openings

Apurva P

TechSparks 2019: Key to successful scaling is managing software complexity, says Sidu Ponnappa

Sampath Putrevu

It’s a bad strategy to just palm off business to someone – let’s build IPO-ble business, says investor Karthik Reddy of Blume Ventures

Sameer Ranjan

Meet the man behind ‘unicorn factory’ Stockholm (and other top stories of the day)

Team YS

[Funding alert] Apartment security management startup MyGate raises $56M in Series B from Tencent, Tiger Global, and others

Tarush Bhalla

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 Cr: how 5 college friends are building a posh camping startup

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Startup Bharat] Bootstrapped PG venture by a student entrepreneur clocks Rs 15 lakh revenue per month

Sindhu Kashyap

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore