A

[Funding alert] Alternate tech education venture SOAL raises $300K led by Astarc Ventures

According to SOAL founders, the funds will be used to launch a second campus in Mumbai by December this year, and to beef up operations with a bouquet of programmes in creative-tech such as digital marketing, AI, blockchain, and design.

By Sujata Sangwan
16th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

School of Accelerated Learning (SOAL), a Mumbai-based hybrid learning venture, has closed its first round of funding of $300,000 led by Astarc Ventures


Additionally, tech and startup leaders such as Srinivas Kollipara, Founder, T-Hub; Ramki Gaddipatti, Founder and CTO, Zeta; and Krishnan Menon, Founder, BeeCash also participated in this round.  


Gearing up for growth, SOAL’s Founders Raj Desai, Varsha Bhambhani, and Pratik Agarwal said,


“We will use these funds to launch the second campus in Mumbai by December and beef up operations with a bouquet of programmes in creative-tech such as Digital Marketing, AI, Blockchain and Design. In the next two years, SOAL aims to launch its tech-enabled learning spaces in metros as well as Tier-II cities.”
SOAL

SOAL’s Founders (L-R): Pratik Agarwal, Varsha Bhambhani and Raj Desai

Also Read

New Seed fund in town: Astarc Ventures launches $10M seed fund for Indian startups


SOAL said in a statement that it is disrupting the centuries-old education system that neither develops relevant technical nor soft skills, which are much needed for the fourth industrial revolution happening now. The company’s product Meta-Learning is a hybrid learning method that marries online learning’s access to offline learning’s engagement. 


The company claims to have been solving a two-fold problem - education and employability, where India’s recent engineer’s benefit as much as the talent starved industry. With average salaries at par with the top 20 Indian Engineering Colleges, graduates from SOAL's programme have recently started working with tech organisations like ShopClues, ClearTax, FactSet, ThoughtWorks, NowFloats, and Schrocken, it added. 


Co-founder Pratik Agarwal added, 


“With SOAL, we are not only impacting that one individual but an entire bunch of people around them. Raising someone’s aspiration trickles down through generations and that is the impact that we, at SOAL, are looking at. We are here to build what a college of the 21st century needs to look like- dynamic, accessible, and fast. Our learners are picking up skills that will help them embrace and drive disruption. We are on our way to changing how we learn tech forever, and this is just the beginning!”

Astarc Ventures, a Mumbai-based venture fund, has invested in an array of technology ventures such as Virgin Hyperloop One, Rapido, and PharmEasy among others. This is their first foray into learning-tech. 


Astarc strongly believes that the education market needs to be disrupted, and School of Accelerated Learning’s focus on career development of Indian youth through quality education is the much-needed answer. 


“We think there is an acute shortage of demand and supply with respect to tech talent in the market and with the tech stacks evolving rapidly, an effective upskilling solution with the focus on the industry is the key to bridge the gap," said Salil Musale, Director of Astarc Ventures.



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Virtual reality startup Absentia raises Rs 8 cr funding from Astarc Ventures, 50K Ventures, and...


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Mumbai-based startup Bodhishop delivers desi cow products, ensuring cows are not sent to slaughterhouses

Sameer Ranjan

How a visit to China helped this entrepreneur shape his EV startup making LCV vehicles for last-mile logistics

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Bengaluru startup UrbanPiper raises $7.5M in Series A led by Tiger Global, Sequoia India

Sujata Sangwan

Petrol pump on wheels: How this Ratan Tata-backed startup grew from Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 Cr turnover in just 2 years

Sutrishna Ghosh
Daily Capsule
Namrata Ganatra's journey from fintech to edtech (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Rule no. 1 to tell a great brand story: Always keep the end customer in mind

Jerlin Justus

[Funding alert] Personalised haircare startup Bare Anatomy raises $500K in seed round from Sauce.vc

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] IoT-based water management startup WeGot raises $2M in seed round

Tarush Bhalla

Ikea plans to expand to Tier-II cities in India in the second phase

Press Trust of India

JETRO’s 10: Meet the 10 startups driving innovation in the Indo-Japanese ecosystem

Team YS

Startups are rewriting India’s economic roadmap, will lead India’s march to $5 trillion GDP

TV Mohandas Pai

Does your app development practice have the velocity it needs?

Team YS

[Tech 30] Affordable and non-invasive device by this Kolkata medtech startup aids in early diagnosis of chronic diseases

Krishna Reddy

[Funding alert] Bengaluru startup UrbanPiper raises $7.5M in Series A led by Tiger Global, Sequoia India

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Nazara Technologies invests Rs 83.5 Cr in bootstrapped kids subscription startup Paper Boat Apps

Sindhu Kashyap

How 3 engineers scaled their Rs 23,000 dorm-room idea to a Rs 1.2 Cr startup

Debolina Biswas

Namrata Ganatra's journey from fintech to edtech (and other top stories of the day)

Team YS

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore