A

[Funding alert] Digital lending startup RupeeRedee raises $6M from Digital Finance International

The digital lending platform aims to leverage the funds for small-ticket consumer loans

By Sujata Sangwan
17th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

RupeeRedee, a Gurugram-based new-age digital lending platform leveraging state-of-the-art technology and data sciences to make lending safe, quick and hassle-free for the underserved customers, has raised close to $6 million


The funds have been raised from its parent company Digital Finance International (DFI), a member of Finstar Financial Group headquartered in Russia, a diversified private equity group focused on Fintech.


RupeeRedee also has a digital NBFC, FincFriends Pvt Ltd as its group entity, enabling the issuance of loans and has also created an online brokerage platform, originating loans for other partners NBFCs.


Jitin Bhasin, Managing Director, RupeeRedee and FincFriends

Jitin Bhasin, Managing Director, RupeeRedee and FincFriends

Also Read

[Funding alert] Digital lending startup Happy raises $20M, plans to reach 1M new borrowers

RupeeRedee has been facilitating digital personal loans to the country’s large underserved masses including salaried, self-employed, first-time borrowers and those rejected by other financial institutions. The platform now plans to enhance its technology and backend processes to better evaluate new borrowers thereby expanding its lending operations. 


In a statement, RupeeRedee said it is also growing its team and actively forging new partnerships in digital and point of sale lending.


Jitin Bhasin, Managing Director, RupeeRedee and FincFriends, said,


“There are millions of salaried as well as self-employed borrowers in the country who need financial assistance but most lenders in India remain reluctant to aid them in the absence of strong credit histories, thus leaving large masses underserved. We are here to help this segment of people get easy access to flexible, small-ticket loans backed by a transparent fee structure. We are creating a ‘Product Ladder’ to help the customers move up the credit curve.” 

RupeeRedee has been actively facilitating small ticket, flexible personal loans for over a year and is now attracting over 1 million visitors per month through its website and mobile app from across 25 cities in India. The company claims to have facilitating over 10,000 loans per month driven by a completely online and secure process.


The startup also claimed that it follows a 100 percent paperless process of disbursing loans to customers at an average time period of 10 minutes.


Also Read

[Funding alert] Digital lending startup LoanTap raises $12M in Series B led by Avaana Capital

Also Read

[Funding alert] Sachin Bansal invests Rs 50Cr in digital lending startup Kissht




  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How 3 engineers scaled their Rs 23,000 dorm-room idea to a Rs 1.2 Cr startup

Debolina Biswas

Ola launches self-drive platform Ola Drive, aims to host 20,000 cars by 2020

Sindhu Kashyap

[Funding alert] Bengaluru startup UrbanPiper raises $7.5M in Series A led by Tiger Global, Sequoia India

Sujata Sangwan

Mumbai-based startup Bodhishop delivers desi cow products, ensuring cows are not sent to slaughterhouses

Sameer Ranjan
Daily Capsule
Meet the man behind ‘unicorn factory’ Stockholm (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Mobile-based dermatology solutions provider Remedico raises $500K in Seed round

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Legal practice management app Legalkart raises Rs 3.5 Cr in seed round

Sujata Sangwan

Ola launches self-drive platform Ola Drive, aims to host 20,000 cars by 2020

Sindhu Kashyap

Creating a culture of sharing for the next billion

Team YS

[Tech 30] How this Bengaluru-based B2B startup enables enterprises to retrieve critical data in minutes

Thimmaya Poojary

[Jobs Roundup] Test your marketing skills with these startup openings

Apurva P

TechSparks 2019: Key to successful scaling is managing software complexity, says Sidu Ponnappa

Sampath Putrevu

It’s a bad strategy to just palm off business to someone – let’s build IPO-ble business, says investor Karthik Reddy of Blume Ventures

Sameer Ranjan

Meet the man behind ‘unicorn factory’ Stockholm (and other top stories of the day)

Team YS

[Funding alert] Apartment security management startup MyGate raises $56M in Series B from Tencent, Tiger Global, and others

Tarush Bhalla

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 Cr: how 5 college friends are building a posh camping startup

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Startup Bharat] Bootstrapped PG venture by a student entrepreneur clocks Rs 15 lakh revenue per month

Sindhu Kashyap

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore