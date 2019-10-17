A

[Funding alert] Mobile-based dermatology solutions provider Remedico raises $500K in Seed round

Remedico is a full-stack health care company, allowing people to address their critical skin and health care issues through mobile.

By Sujata Sangwan
17th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based mobile-based dermatology consultation platform, Remedico has raised $500,000 in a seed round from Venture Catalysts, an integrated incubator and accelerator platform.


Dr Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, President and Co-Founder, Venture Catalysts, said, 


“Skin and hair care in India is approximately $7 billion industry, and will achieve more than $10 billion in valuation over the next two-three years, with a projected 20-25 percent online penetration. Given this landscape, Remedico’s mature product and service offering and a strong technology driven infrastructure places it in good stead to lead this market.”

Other investors who participated in the round were US-based Parkview Investment Advisors, Vida Ventures, and several angel investors, including Anshumani Ruddra (VP of Product at Hotstar, ex-VP of Product at Practo), and Rohini Pandhi (Product Lead at Square). 


Remedico

Remedico Team

Also Read

Venture Catalysts launches new health tech accelerator, to invest in 20-25 early stage startups

Founded by Ranjit Bhatia (ex-VP of Product at Craftsvilla, ex-Sequoia) in 2017, Remedico is an end-to-end mobile healthcare company, allowing young people to solve their critical health problems, as they move through adolescence and early adulthood. Its current focus is on dermatology, with its doctors treating conditions such as acne, hair fall, and pigmentation. 


In a statement, the startup added that what makes Remedico different is its holistic, medical science-based approach featuring a panel that includes experts in gynecology and nutrition, to help address some of the root causes of skin and hair issues, such as hormonal imbalances and poor diet.


Ranjit Bhatia, Founder, Remedico, said, 


“This investment has validated our belief in the need and viability of Remedico’s core proposition. From app-based consultation to developing a robust product ecosystem, we have an exciting vision with Remedico that will benefit from investors such as Venture Catalysts and Parkview, not only in terms of capital but also the expertise and mentorship they provide.”

Earlier this month, Dr Apoorv Ranjan Sharma also participated in a $2 million Pre-Series A round of CleanseCar, a startup in the vehicle services space.


Also Read

Venture Catalysts launches 9Unicorns Fund, India's 'first accelerator VC'


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How 3 engineers scaled their Rs 23,000 dorm-room idea to a Rs 1.2 Cr startup

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Personal care startup Super Smelly raises funding from Singapore-based Lyte Investment Bank

Debolina Biswas

‘Sport’light: From zero investment to 1 Cr, how a Delhi-based startup is identifying potential sports stars

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Bengaluru startup UrbanPiper raises $7.5M in Series A led by Tiger Global, Sequoia India

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
Meet the man behind ‘unicorn factory’ Stockholm (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

As 10 aspirational startups pitched at Demo Day, corporates reflected on how early-stage tech startups can co-innovate

Jerlin Justus

[Funding alert] Personal care startup Super Smelly raises funding from Singapore-based Lyte Investment Bank

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Pre-owned car platform CARS24 raises $100M in Series D funding led by Unbound

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Premium beer brand White Owl raises Rs 40 Cr in Series B round

Tarush Bhalla

How coworking spaces are getting different synergies under one roof

Vineet Taing

Meet the 26 Indian tech startups who successfully pitched at NASSCOM's Japan VC network

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Funding alert] Digital lending startup RupeeRedee raises $6M from Digital Finance International

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Legal practice management app Legalkart raises Rs 3.5 Cr in seed round

Sujata Sangwan

Ola launches self-drive platform Ola Drive, aims to host 20,000 cars by 2020

Sindhu Kashyap

Creating a culture of sharing for the next billion

Team YS

[Tech 30] How this Bengaluru-based B2B startup enables enterprises to retrieve critical data in minutes

Thimmaya Poojary

[Jobs Roundup] Test your marketing skills with these startup openings

Apurva P

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore