A

[Funding alert] MX Player raises $110M from Tencent and Times Internet

With over 175 million monthly active users in India and over 275 million monthly active users worldwide, MX Player claims to be a leading video platform on smartphones globally.

By Sujata Sangwan
30th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

MX Player, a video streaming platform, has received $110 million (Rs 775 crore) in fresh funding from Tencent and Times Internet. The deal marks Tencent’s second investment into a Times Internet asset, after it invested in Gaana, the music streaming platform, in 2018.

 

Speaking on the investment, Karan Bedi, CEO MX Player, said,


“Our vision is to be one of the world's largest entertainment platforms, serving our users across their online entertainment needs, starting with streaming video and beyond.”
MX Player

Image: MX Player | Twitter

Also Read

[App Fridays] MX Player is now a one-stop entertainment destination for Indian language users


With over 175 million monthly active users in India and over 275 million monthly active users worldwide, MX Player claims to be a leading video platform on smartphones globally. Since its formal OTT launch in February 2019, the company said it has leapfrogged competition to become the second-largest video streaming platform in India. MX Player’s ‘everytainment’ vision - with offline video playback, video streaming, music streaming, and more, positions it to be a leading player in the digital entertainment landscape, the company added in a statement. MX Player’s OTT service is now live in 5 countries. 

 

Satyan Gajwani, Vice Chairman, Times Internet, said,


“MX Player was our most ambitious investment last year, and it has the potential to change mobile entertainment in India and in the world. It plays an important part of Times Internet’s strategy of being the largest consumer platform in India, and we’re excited to have Tencent help us in this mission.”

In 2018, Times Internet acquired a majority stake in MX Player, which was then a video playback app, from Chinese mobile games firm Zenjoy, which continues to be a shareholder. 

 

Jeffrey Li, Managing Partner, Tencent Investment, said,


"Within a relatively short period of time, MX Player has leveraged its vast user base and rich content library to be one of the leading video-streaming services in India.  As the smartphone user base continues to expand in India, we look forward to working with MX Player to further grow its platform by delivering original content and a differentiated user experience."

India’s video OTT market (currently pegged at Rs 23,000 crore or $3.3 billion) will grow at 29 percent annually, reaching nearly Rs 62,000 crore ($8.9 billion) by 2024, according to a recent KPMG report. Ninety percent of this is led by AVOD. India has the second highest per capita online video consumption in the world, with over 325 million video consumers watching nearly 70 minutes/day today, growing to an estimated 580 million viewers by 2024.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

MX Player is the latest to enter India’s video-streaming market, launches five original shows

Also Read

Paytm, Tencent may invest up to $125M in MX Player



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

These 5 out-of-the-box startups are shaking up India’s billion-dollar travel industry

Sutrishna Ghosh

Ola in talks with Microsoft for $200 M funding

Press Trust of India

Automatad founder Vijay built a Rs 25 crore business with less than Rs 12 lakh in his pocket 

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
Entrepreneur Anu Acharya brings code and data to Indian genome (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Startup Bharat] Jaipur-based Codevidhya is decoding a future where kids learn coding in schools

Sindhu Kashyaap

‘Design is the layer between people and technology’ – user experience tips from Giles Colborne, author, ‘Simple and Usable’

Madanmohan Rao

India signs MoU with Saudi to launch RuPay card in Gulf Kingdom

Press Trust of India

Modi invites Saudi companies to invest in energy sector

Press Trust of India

Meet the four startups that are making it big by bootstrapping

Rashi Varshney

Entrepreneur Anu Acharya brings code and data to Indian genome (and other top stories of the day)

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore