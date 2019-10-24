Highlights from the Secrets of Scaling Up - Masterclass on Technology, a YourStory and EDII-TN initiative

YourStory, in association with Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute, Government of Tamil Nadu (EDII-TN), organised the Secrets of Scaling Up - Masterclass on Technology recently at The Hive, VR Chennai. These masterclasses are specially designed to make each of the topics highly interactive and workable, by way of workshops, realistic understanding of the subject from experts and mentors and doable tips for immediate implementation and execution. Similar masterclasses hosted in the past have received phenomenal response, helping startups get insights on taking their businesses to the next level.





The Technology Masterclass saw entrepreneurs and startup professionals coming together to learn the importance of adopting new technologies and how startups can leverage them to scale.





The event kickstarted with an interactive keynote address by Gokul G, Co-Founder, Botminds AI Technologies. Gokul gave an overview of how Botminds achieved fast-paced growth and also highlighted the scope of new technologies like Artificial Intelligence. The talk was followed by a panel discussion featuring Pradeep Kumar, Head of Strategic Initiatives, PayPal India and Gokul. The session was moderated by R. Balachandar, CEO and Founder, Wassup Laundry.





The talks were followed by a hands-on workshop led by Venkat Nathan, Founder and Director, Nesh Technologies and Pradeep Kumar. The workshop took the participants through the Gartner Hype Cycle and deep dived into how startups can leverage technology solutions like Zoho to grow their business.





The event drew to a close with an interesting fireside chat featuring Venkat, Vijaykumar, Founder and CEO, Voice Gear. The session once again put light on how technology is helping companies scale up, and how AI supports companies to reduce cost and increase productivity. A certificate of completion was issued to entrepreneurs who attended the Secrets of Scaling Up masterclass series.





The networking dinner saw startups discussing their entrepreneurial challenges and taking tips from the speakers and fellow entrepreneurs.























