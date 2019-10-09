A

Home service startup UrbanClap launches operations in Australia

UrbanClap aims to bridge the gap between service providers and customers by matching quality service professionals with service seekers in Australia.

By Apurva P
9th Oct 2019
Home service marketplace UrbanClap launches its operations in Australia as part of its expansion plans. The company had launched its operations in the UAE last year.


According to a statement released by the startup, UrbanClap will launch home care and personal care services including hair and beauty services


With this expansion, it aims to bridge the gap between service providers and customers by providing reliable services by matching quality service professionals with the service seekers in Australia.


UrbanClap founders

UrbanClap founders (from left to right): Abhiraj, Raghav and Varun

The startup was in a funding spree this year. In August, it raised $75 million in Series E led by Tiger Global Management with participation from existing investors, including Steadview Capital and Vy Capital.


UrbanClap had also secured funding of about Rs 1.5 crore in July, from former Flipkart CPO Mekin Maheshwari and Avaana Capital Founder Anjali Bansal.  


Commenting on the launch, Abhiraj Bhal, Co-founder of UrbanClap said,


“Australia, with its demographic advantages, holds great promise for UrbanClap. We will launch first in the Greater Sydney Area. We believe that there is a huge opportunity for us to deliver high quality service in home repairs and beauty services. We have created a new axis in matching demand to supply and we look forward to contribute to building a healthy service ecosystem in Australia.”


Founded in November 2014, UrbanClap offers services such as beauty and spa at home, cleaning, plumbing, carpentry, appliance repair, painting etc. through its mobile app and website.


It operates in 14 cities in India (including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Vadodara and Visakhapatnam) and two international markets (Dubai and Abu Dhabi).


Ritesh Garg, Country Head at UrbanClap Sydney, said,


“UrbanClap is well-poised for explosive growth internationally, and I am excited to lead this expansion effort. There is a huge demand for standardised services in the region and we have a tremendous opportunity to provide more quality driven experience to all our customers.” 


At present, the startup claims to have a partner network of over 20,000 service professionals.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


