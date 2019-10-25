A

OYO to expand footprint in Bihar, create 700 new jobs

The investment in infrastructure and talent will create 700 jobs in the hospitality sector in the next six months, a top company official said.

By Press Trust of India
25th Oct 2019
Buoyed by its success in Bihar where it launched its operations four years ago, OYO Hotels and Homes is looking to expand its footprint in the state by investing in infrastructure and talent.


This investment will create 700 jobs in the hospitality sector in the next six months, a top company official said.


"Bihar is an important market for us and has been performing well since launch. We will continue to invest in expanding our footprint and serve thousands of customers in Patna," Aditya Ghosh, CEO, India and South Asia, OYO Hotels and Homes, said in a statement.


OYO South Asia CEO Aditya Ghosh

OYO South Asia CEO Aditya Ghosh

He said, "Since our launch in Patna in August 2015, we've worked closely with small and independent hotel owners and utilised our deep expertise in standardising amenities and guest experiences to empower them as better hospitality players".


Ghosh said, OYO's presence in Bihar includes 28 cities including Patna, Bodhgaya, Muzaffarpur, Purnea, and Bhagalpur among others.


"We have all the six brands from the OYO portfolio in Bihar currently - OYO Rooms, OYO Townhouse, SilverKey, Collection O, Capital O, Palette Resorts. In the coming year, we aim to strengthen these partnerships and support the states vision while continuously creating and delivering outstanding opportunities for business growth, fostering all-round socio-economic development for the state and its people", he added.


Disclosing the company's aggressive growth plans in the state, Ghosh said: "We aim at expanding our room count across the state from 5,200 plus to 6,000 plus by the end of 2019. Our expansion drive would provide 700 direct and indirect jobs to hospitality professionals in the next six months ... ".

OYO aims to become the preferred choice of accommodation for visitors, he said.


Currently, Patna, Bodhgaya, Muzaffarpur, Purnea, and Bhagalpur are among the top-performing clusters in Bihar, hosting the highest number of guests. The company aims to double its efforts in delivering a high-quality and trusted hospitality experience to guests as well as drive higher yields for asset owners in Bihar, he added.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Authors
Press Trust of India

