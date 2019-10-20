Keen to map employees’ performance consistently? These HR firms can help

Entrepreneurs, founders, and CEOs often emphasise the importance of effective performance management of employees for the success of a business. The act of efficiently engaging with employees to review their ongoing workplace performance and development is a critical aspect of running any organisation. And an effective performance management system requires commitment from several stakeholders, including the human resources (HR) personnel, managers, and employees themselves. But this can often become tedious and difficult to manage, despite all the stakeholders’ best intentions.

To plug these gaps and make the process of recruitment and performance management simpler and more efficient, small and large companies been deploying artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) powered tools to automate otherwise time-consuming HR tasks.

While there are plenty of employee management tools and HR startups to choose from, here is a list of four that could help you manage your staff better:

Mercer | Mettl

Mercer | Mettl provides an online assessment platform that claims to deliver efficient, cost-effective, and technology-driven skills assessments that help organisations build “winning teams” by taking credible people decisions across two key areas: acquisition and development.

Mercer | Mettl currently works with over 2,900 global companies, 31 sector skill councils, and over 15 educational institutes across more than 90 countries. It says its research-backed assessments, efficient cloud platform, and in-depth analytics help deliver transformative results for its clients and their employees. The company creates customised assessments across the employee lifecycle, including pre-hiring screening, candidate skills assessment, training and development programmes etc.

Darwinbox

Darwinbox is an end-to-end cloud-based HR platform. It offers solutions for recruitment, core HR processes, employee engagement, performance management, and employee movement, among other things. The platform’s AI engine allows a recruiter to analyse a job description and employee profile, and picks keywords to arrive at a certain ranking metric. So, if there are 400 applicants for a job, the system will shortlist about 10-15 applicants for the recruiter to talk to, which saves time, increases productivity, reduces costs, and results in better talent acquisition. The company serves over 100 clients, including Paytm, ekart, Spencer’s, and Delhivery.

ZingHR

Used by over five lakh employees in more than 500 companies, ZingHR claims to adopt an employee-centric, mobile-first approach covering the entire employee life cycle from recruitment to exit. From startups to medium-sized businesses and Fortune 500 companies, ZingHR says it works with a cross-section of industries to deliver business strategy alignment, team execution, and maximum people performance. Some of the features offered by the company include an employee self-service portal, employee data management, leave management platform, claims management, and payroll processing.

Dockabl: SaaS-based HR tech startup Dockabl mainly operates as an employee experience platform that enables organisations to drive business performance and culture. The company’s software enables organisations to transition to a continuous and real-time performance management system. Policybazaar, Tata Realty, SIDBI, Innov8, 91Springboard, Bajaj Capital, and Hero HFL are among the companies using Dockabl’s software. According to the company, its platform works effectively for all sizes of organisations ranging from start-ups to large conglomerates.









