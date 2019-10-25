India catches up with China in the unicorn race (and other top stories of the day)

For some time now, India has been lagging way behind China in the emergence of unicorn startups – those private entities valued at $1 billion and above. The tide finally seems to be changing this year. Now, data indicates, India is matching China in the growth of unicorn startups. This has partly been due to an upswing in investor interest in India, diverted from its northern neighbour after a slowdown there.





The impact of the global macro-economic environment, with China’s growing tensions with the United States and slowdown in venture capital investment, is likely diverting benefits to the Indian startup ecosystem.





India jumped 14 places to the 63rd position on the World Bank's ease of doing business ranking, riding high on the government's flagship 'Make in India' scheme and other reforms attracting foreign investment.

Mirah Belle, a Gurugram-based startup founded by Shivani Kapur, offers a range of certified, cruelty-free skincare products. She has also tied up with noted entrepreneur Kevin Harrington to distribute her products in the US.

Will Indian language apps find their monetisation sweet spot?

ShareChat, TikTok, Dailyhunt, Vokal, Manch, and many other Indian language content apps are on the rise. While the investor interest is clearly visible, right now, the focus is clearly on wooing the consumer.

Alok Mittal, founder and CEO, Indifi

In this episode of the 100X Entrepreneur Podcast, angel investor Alok Mittal, Co-founder and CEO of Indifi, talks about his journey as an entrepreneur and an investor, his schedule and work ethics, portfolio, and much more.

Here are top 6 gadgets that you can buy and gift this Diwali





Diwali in India has traditionally been associated with buying and gifting. It can be hard to keep up with new gadget launches every day and the various deals and discounts on offer. YourStory helps you narrow down the choices for this Diwali.

Anu Prasad, Founder and Director, ILSS.

Founded in 2017 by Anu Prasad, Gurugram-based ILSS has mentored several people and helped them contribute to the society. It has conducted six programmes, training about 112 corporate professionals, who have ventured into the social sector across India, through ILSS’ initiatives.

Arjun Deshpande, founder of Generic Aadhaar

Thane startup Generic Aadhaar provides generic quality medicines from reputed pharma companies at up to 80 percent lesser prices. It offers a huge portfolio of branded, generic, homoeopathy, and Ayurveda medicines from government-approved manufacturing facilities.

