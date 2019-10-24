Here are top 6 gadgets that you can buy and gift this Diwali

Diwali in India has traditionally been associated with buying and gifting. Be it gold, real estate, food hampers, automobiles, or simply mobiles, gadgets, and other accessories, it is the season to splurge.





Aiding buyers in this process are tens of hundreds of brands, online shopping platforms, credit/debit card companies, and mobile wallets with their hourly, daily, and weekly deals. You might be spoilt for choice given the array of products on offer. What to buy? What to gift? What is good value for money?





If you’re looking for a tech toy, it is a task to keep up with the new launches every day. Smartphones, laptops, boom boxes, fitness bands, cameras, home automation sets, smart TVs, you name it.





Gadgets are as ubiquitous as humans today.





To help you narrow down your choice, YourStory lists 6 top gadgets to buy and gift this Diwali. Be it for yourself or your family, these things have you covered.

OnePlus 7T





The OnePlus 7T was one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2019. The successor to the flagship OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, the 7T wowed consumers with its sub-40K price tag. 7T looks impressive, runs the Android 10 out of the box, has an attractive triple camera set-up, and much more.





It marries the premium elements of the One Plus 7 Pro with the affordability of the OnePlus 7, and is being called the Chinese manufacturer’s best smartphone till date.





Plus, there are good exchange deals and card offers on Amazon.

Amazon Echo Show 5

Amazon is teasing its new Echo device to users on the app. By answering five questions correctly, users stand a chance to win the Alexa-enabled smart speaker. The Echo Show 5, which launched in May, grabbed eyeballs for its competitive pricing.





It costs Rs 8,999 compared to the larger Echo Show priced at Rs 22,999. Besides serving as a smart display screen and voice-enabled speaker, the Echo Show 5 also acts as a smart clock for your bedroom.





There’s 3.5mm jack too for connecting to an external Bluetooth speaker in case you wish to play some loud music in a Diwali party.





Fujifilm Instax Mini 9

Pop-up selfie cameras might be the rage nowadays, but nothing can beat the charm of retro-looking polaroid cameras.





Fujifilm’s wide range of instant and digital shooters not only evoke nostalgia, but also lets you capture and document precious moments instantly. The Instax Mini 9, priced at Rs 5,530, can be availed in five colours: Cobalt Blue, Ice Blue, Flamingo Pink, Lime Green and Smoky White.





It comes with a selfie mirror, and has a brightness adjustment dial that automatically determines the optimum light required for a picture.





If you’re bored of smartphone cameras, and SLRs are not quite your thing, then the Instax range is worth looking at!

Honor Band 5

Honor Band 5 is one of the most attractive smartwatches and fitness trackers in the market right now. Its AMOLED touch display comes with colour-coded text and call icons for easy communication.





You can also select from multiple switchable clock faces that suit very occasion - home, office, gym, date, etc. Band 5 offers continuous heart rate monitoring and tracks oxygen saturation levels in your bloodstream that helps you in high altitudes.





There’s also a remote personal trainer who assists you with customised diet and workout plans. And, you can avail all this at a princely sum of Rs 2,999 (discounted to Rs 2,299 on Amazon and Flipkart).





Google Nest Hub

Google Nest Hub is priced at Rs 9,999 (selling at Rs 8,999 on Flipkart), and is available in two colour variants: Chalk and Charcoal. The device is a direct Amazon Echo Show competitor, and can automatically adjust to the ambient light conditions in a room.





Nest Hub is powered by Google Assistant and you can control it with voice commands to get visual answers, look at photos from Google Photos, and watch videos from YouTube.





You can also use it as a home automation system to control room lights and all smart devices, and also make calls to a phone contact.





In a limited period bundled offer, customers who purchase the Google Nest Hub from either Flipkart or Tata Cliq stand to win a Xiaomi Mi home security camera worth Rs 1,799 for free.

Mi Air Purifier 2S

If there’s any gadget you desperately need after Diwali festivities, it is an air purifier, especially if you reside in Delhi-NCR. Xiaomi’s newly launched Mi Air Purifier 2S is not only highly affordable (discounted to Rs 7,999 from an MRP of Rs 12,999) but also very effective.





It comes with a laser particle sensor and a three-layer filtration model. The OLED display allows you to check the Air Quality Index in the room, and track real-time temperature and humidity levels.





The Air Purifier 2S can be controlled remotely through an app or a voice assistant. Xiaomi promises that it can purify your room and generate clean, odour-free, and allergen-free air in just 10 minutes.





What’s not to like?









(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)







