A

India slips 10 places on global competitiveness index; Singapore on top

India, which ranked 58th in the annual Global Competitiveness Index in 2018, is among the worst-performing BRICS nations along with Brazil.

By Press Trust of India
9th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

India has moved down 10 places to rank 68th on an annual global competitiveness index, largely due to improvements witnessed by several other economies, while Singapore has replaced the US as the world's most competitive economy.


India, which was ranked 58th in the annual Global Competitiveness Index compiled by Geneva-based World Economic Forum (WEF), is among the worst-performing BRICS nations along with Brazil (ranked even lower than India at 71st this year).


Announcing its latest index, the WEF said India ranks high in terms of macroeconomic stability and market size, while its financial sector is relatively deep and stable despite the high delinquency rate, which contributes to weakening the soundness of its banking system.


India

Source: ShutterStock

Also Read

India stands at fourth place in global unicorn ranking


India is ranked high at 15th place in terms of corporate governance, while it is ranked second globally for shareholder governance, the WEF study showed. In terms of the market size, India is ranked third, while it has the same rank for renewable energy regulation.


Besides, India also punches above its development status when it comes to innovation, which is well ahead of most emerging economies and on par with several advanced economies, the report said.


But, these positive metrics contrast with major shortcomings in some of the basic enablers of competitiveness in case of India, the WEF said, while flagging limited ICT (information, communications and technology) adoption, poor health conditions and low healthy life expectancy.


The WEF said healthy life expectancy, where India has been ranked 109th out of total the 141 countries surveyed, is one of the shortest outside Africa and significantly below the South Asian average.


Besides, India needs to grow its skills base while its product market efficiency is undermined by a lack of trade openness and the labour market is characterised by a lack of worker rights' protections, insufficiently developed active labour market policies, and critically low participation of women.


With a ratio of female workers to male workers of 0.26, India has been ranked very low at 128th place. India is also ranked low at 118th in terms of meritocracy and incentivisation and at 107th place for skills.


In the overall ranking, India is followed by some of its neighbours including Sri Lanka at 84th place, Bangladesh at 105th, Nepal at 108th and Pakistan at 110th place.


The WEF said the drop of 10 places in India's position to 68th place may look dramatic, but the decline in the country's competitiveness score is relatively small. Several similarly-placed economies including Colombia, South Africa and Turkey improved over the past year and hence have overtaken India.


The study highlighted that the global economy is unprepared for a major slowdown.


The Global Competitiveness Index (GCI), which was launched in 1979, maps the competitiveness landscape of 141 economies through 103 indicators organised into 12 pillars.


Singapore became the world's most competitive economy in 2019, pushing the US to second place. Hong Kong SAR is ranked 3rd, the Netherlands is 4th and Switzerland is ranked 5th.


Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of WEF, said, "The Global Competitiveness Index 4.0 provides a compass for thriving in the new economy where innovation becomes the key factor of competitiveness.


"The report shows that those countries which integrate into their economic policies an emphasis on infrastructure, skills, research and development and support those left behind are more successful compared to those that focus only on traditional factors of growth."


The report showed that several economies with strong innovation capability like Korea, Japan and France, or increasing capability, like China, India and Brazil, must improve their talent base and the functioning of their labour markets.


The presence of many competitive countries in Asia-Pacific makes this region the most competitive in the world, followed closely by Europe and North America.


China is ranked 28th (the highest-ranked among the BRICS) while Vietnam is the most improved country in the region this year at 67th place.


The WEF said 10 years on from the global financial crisis, the global economy remains locked in a cycle of low or flat productivity growth despite the injection of more than $10 trillion by central banks.


"While these unprecedented measures were successful in averting a deeper recession, they are not enough on their own to catalyse the allocation of resources towards productivity-enhancing investments in the private and public sectors.


"As monetary policies begin to run out of steam, it is crucial for economies to rely on fiscal policy and public incentives to boost research and development, enhance the skills base of the current and future workforce, develop new infrastructure and integrate new technologies, among other measures," it added.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

India makes fastest climb up WEF's Global Competitiveness Index to 39th place

Also Read

India rises four places to the 44th rank in world digital competitiveness rankings


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this Delhi startup by 20-somethings became a Rs 200 Cr business

Ramarko Sengupta

[The Turning Point] From a near shutdown, Zoomcar zoomed its way to becoming India’s first vehicle rental startup

Sindhu Kashyaap

Having trouble collecting dues? This SaaS startup uses software to make your customers pay up

Vishal Krishna

Petrol pump on wheels: How this Ratan Tata-backed startup grew from Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 Cr turnover in just 2 years

Sutrishna Ghosh
Daily Capsule
YS Exclusive with Ninjacart's Thirukumaran Nagarajan (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

WeWork India to launch in Noida, will open 3 coworking centres with 3,900 seats

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Applied neuroscience startup NeuroLeap raises undisclosed sum from India’s leading business families

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Jewellery brand Melorra raises $12M from Lightbox, BlackSoil Capital, others

Sujata Sangwan

Sachin Bansal's BAC acquisition of Essel MF gets CCI nod under green channel

Press Trust of India

AIM, NITI Aayog, UNDP India join hands to launch Youth Co:Lab, drive innovation and youth-led social entrepreneurship

Team YS

The art of noticing: how careful observation can make you more creative, insightful, and happy

Madanmohan Rao

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore