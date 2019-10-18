A

Karnataka tops innovation ranking of states, best investment destination in India: Niti Aayog

Telangana, Haryana, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh were among the other states that topped the India Innovation Index 2019.

By Press Trust of India
18th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Karnataka has topped the first-ever innovation ranking of states, followed by Tamil Nadu and Maharasthra, a Niti Aayog-sponsored report said on Thursday. Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh, on the other hand, trailed on the list.


The India Innovation Index 2019, developed on the lines of Global Innovation Index (GII), looks into the innovation ecosystem of Indian states and union territories to help policymakers design policies to drive innovation across regions.


The report was released by Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant here.


Karnataka
Also Read

Karnataka to focus on Tier-II cities in its new IT policy


The ranking was done in three categories: Major States, North East and Hill States, and Union Territories (UTs)/City and Small States. Sikkim topped in the North-East category, while Delhi was at the top in the UT segment.


Telangana, Haryana, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh were among the other states that topped the innovation index.


The report, which has captured trends and done deep-drive analyses of various factors that drive innovation at the country, state and pillar levels, envisages helping policymakers and corporates identify some of the issues at a sustainable level in India.

Working to drive innovation

The index has been grouped under two major heads, enablers, factors that will drive innovation in states and UTs, and performance, that will measure the actual outcomes in the innovation competitiveness of states.


In terms of attracting investment, the top position was again bagged by Karnataka among major states, followed by Maharashtra, Haryana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.


Bihar, Jharkhand, and Punjab were the least attractive states for investment.


Among North East and Hill States, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura were the top three states while among the UTs, Lakshadweep, Delhi, and Goa were the top three regions.


"For a country as large as India, the state of innovation needs to be understood at the regional level for effective policy formulation. A policy just at the national level is not enough. Each state needs to formulate its own policy, based on its unique resources and strengths and which caters to the specific needs," the report said.


Kumar said innovation has always been a driver of change and progress in any economy as it disrupts traditional practices and businesses.


"The first India Innovation Index will help create a conducive ecosystem for innovation to flourish across the country. Such an index will not only help to devise their own strategy for fostering an innovation climate, it will also enable them to benchmark their performance with other states," Kumar pointed out.


Amitabh Kant said that India Innovation Index is another initiative that has been launched by the Niti Aayog to analyse and enhance the innovation environment at the state level in India.


"The index will be useful to states and union territories by benchmarking their performance against their peers to understand reasons for differential performance and devise better strategies towards creating an environment that fosters innovation," Amitabh Kant said.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

Karnataka pushes for agritech startups, sets up Rs 10cr fund


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 Cr: how 5 college friends are building a posh camping startup

Sutrishna Ghosh

How 3 engineers scaled their Rs 23,000 dorm-room idea to a Rs 1.2 Cr startup

Debolina Biswas

India emerges 3rd largest ecosystem for successful startups, behind China and the US

Press Trust of India

How these entrepreneurs turned their weekend project into a million-dollar startup IoTfy

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
Tech30 startup Nimesa helps enterprises with agile data management (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

OYO launches online portal for travel agents

Press Trust of India

Govt probing Flipkart, Amazon for alleged discount sales: Piyush Goyal

Press Trust of India

India emerges 3rd largest ecosystem for successful startups, behind China and the US

Press Trust of India

[Tech 30] A NeuroLeap for mankind: this startup tracks brain activity, addresses mental disorders and enhances cognition

Tenzin Norzom

TechSparks 2019: My disability has been an opportunity and a driving force, says Urvi Jangam

Urvi Jacob

How Tech Japan is working to create a bridge between Indian talent and Japanese technology

Vishal Krishna

[Tech30] Mumbai-based vernacular social contest startup Bakbuck is bringing kitty parties online

Debolina Biswas

Why Ratan Tata chose to invest in EV startup Tork Motors

Sindhu Kashyap

Tech30 startup Nimesa helps enterprises with agile data management (and other top stories of the day)

Team YS

[App Fridays] TikTok lovers, are you ready for Firework, the new short video platform in town?

Rashi Varshney

[Startup Bharat] How this Kochi-based entrepreneur started a community for independent artists and music lovers

Apurva P

Using AI and ML, this Gurugram SaaS startup is driving efficiency in the logistics industry

Vishal Krishna

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore