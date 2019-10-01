A

Paytm Mall aims to generate Rs 500 Cr worth business this festive season for traditional retailers

Paytm Mall has on-boarded over 30,000 new retailers ahead of the festive season. Under the partnership, these stores offer their catalog on Paytm Mall app, in-store pick-up, local deliveries, and exclusive brand vouchers.

By Tarush Bhalla
1st Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Indian ecommerce player, Paytm Mall on Tuesday said that it is targeting to generate over Rs 500 crore in actual sales and business this festive season. It launched its Maha Cashback Carnival on September 29, along with major ecommerce players Amazon and Flipkart, and will end on October 6. 


Paytm Mall has on-boarded over 30,000 new retailers ahead of the festive season. Under the partnership, these stores offer their catalog on Paytm Mall app, in-store pick-up, local deliveries, and exclusive brand vouchers.


The partnership also enables Paytm Mall to acquire new users, strengthen its assortment and expand its reach to the neighborhood brand outlets.


Paytm
Also Read

[Funding alert] Paytm Mall confirms investment from eBay for 5.5 pc stake at $3B valuation

Speaking on the same, Srinivas Mothey, Senior Vice President - Paytm Mall said,


"In preparation for the upcoming festive season, we are aggressively on-boarding retail stores and collaborating with new brands. We have also introduced exclusive brand vouchers as part of our ongoing engagement and aims to offer an incredible shopping experience. Our team is overwhelmed with customers' response to our on-going Maha Cashback Carnival. We have already witnessed 3x GMV within the first two days of this sale and are aiming for $300 million (Rs 2,100 crore) in GMV during the festive season."

The company also claims that it does not own and operate warehouses, rather it partners with the sellers and encourages them to use the local courier services for delivery, thereby bringing down the delivery time and costs. Through this approach, it is targeting to become EBITDA positive within two years.


Last week, Paytm Mall also bought eBay’s global inventory on its platform, ahead of the festive sales. The inventory includes over a million products in categories such as toys, collectibles, fashion, automobile accessories, gifts, and decor festive items.


“We are expanding the World Store which makes international brands available to Indian buyers on our platform. We aim to become the launch partner for international brands to cater to the Indian market.” Mothey added. 


For sometime, Paytm Mall has been claiming to concentrate on the market outside Tier 1 cities. While the ecommerce player agrees that metropolitans contribute to about 35 percent of its business; it says the rest is generated from small cities and towns.


During the festive sale in 2018, the ecommerce industry saw Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) jump 77 percent y-o-y, more than double the expected range of 35 percent of annual average sales growth for the etailing industry, data released by management consulting company, RedSeer said.


This year, RedSeer predicts the overall etailing industry is expected to do gross sales of $3.7 billion, or Rs 24,000 crore between September 29 and October 4, a y-o-y growth of 60-65 percent.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

As Amazon and Flipkart go all out for festive sales, here's how 2019 is panning out for the eco...


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Flipkart employees are ensuring they leave no stone unturned to make ‘The Big Billion Days’ a great success

Thimmaya Poojary

[Startup Bharat] After making $200 in a night from Facebook ads, this entrepreneur transformed his loss-making business and generated $1M revenue

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Startup Bharat] College dropout starts online career counselling platform with Rs 25k; made Rs 30 lakh in 3 months

Sindhu Kashyaap

Paytm appoints 'Trivago guy' Abhinav Kumar as Vice President – Product Marketing, will replace Deepak Abbot

Tarush Bhalla
Daily Capsule
Coding bootcamp Lambda School is betting on India; Flipkart and Amazon on yet another blockbuster sale
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

E-cigarettes banned to prevent youth from falling into new addiction, says PM Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India

MeitY ranks HDFC Bank, FINO and Paytm Payments Bank as top banks for July

Tarush Bhalla

Zomato turns 11: Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Zomato Gold, logout campaign, and food delivery

Rashi Varshney

How CustomerSuccessBox grew their organic traffic by more than 400% with HubSpot for Startups

Team YS

Amazon partners with Vodafone to set up pick-up points for customers

Press Trust of India

Y Combinator-backed medtech startup Inito earns US patent for home diagnostic device

Sohini Mitter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Oct 04 2019

South India Developer Fest

Tanjore
Fri Oct 04 2019

India Content Leadership Awards and Conference - ICL 2019

New Delhi
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai