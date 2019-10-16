A

Ratan Tata awarded Patrick J. McGovern Lifetime Achievement Award 2019 by Chiratae Ventures

The Patrick J. McGovern Lifetime Achievement Award was instituted in 2016 and honours global leaders who have left a lasting legacy to their business.

By Suman Singh
16th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, has been awarded the Chiratae Ventures’ Patrick J. McGovern Lifetime Achievement Award 2019 at the company’s annual general meeting on October 15. 


Tata has been associated with the venture capital firm as a senior advisor for the last four years. Commenting on receiving the award, he said, 


“It is a pleasure receiving this award from the Chiratae team. I have personally known Sudhir and the Chiratae Ventures team for a few years now. I have witnessed the company’s and team’s growth as IDG, now Chiratae. I’m proud of the impressive portfolio they have built over the years. I am happy to have been a part of their success story.”


Ratan Tata, Chiratae Ventures

(L-R: Bruno Raschle, Patrick J. McGovern III, Ratan N Tata, Sudhir Sethi, TC Meenakshi Sundaram and Saurabh Shrivastava)

Also Read

Ratan Tata makes his 2nd investment in 2016, invests in Tracxn


Earlier known as the International Data Group (IDG) Ventures India, it was a part of IDG Group, founded by Chairman Patrick J. McGovern. The said award was instituted in 2016 and since, has been honouring global leaders, who have left a lasting legacy to their business. This includes Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-founder of Infosys, and John Thomas Chambers, former Executive Chairman and CEO of Cisco Systems, among others.


Patrick McGovern III, Chairman of Judge’s Committee, said, “All the judges, which includes past recipients, and Sudhir Sethi and TC Meenakshi Sundaram, unanimously selected Ratan N Tata as the awardee.” 


The selection criteria focussed on ‘Achiever of Eminence’, who has created a significant impact on India – business ecosystem, entrepreneurial ecosystem, policy ecosystem over a good span of time, he added.


Tata has served as the Chairman in several Tata Group companies, which includes Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Power, Tata Global Beverages, Tata Chemicals, Indian Hotels, and Tata Teleservices. He was also the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. 


Under his leadership, the group’s revenues grew manifold, totalling over $100 billion in 2011-12. In 2008, the government of India also bestowed the second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, on Tata.  

 

While honouring Tata, Sudhir Sethi, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Chiratae Ventures, said, 


"We have been through a great journey together and we are honoured to have Ratan Tata accept the award from the Chiratae team. He has been a great motivation and mentor to the team. The time invested by him in advising us is of immense value.” 


Founded in 2006 by industry veterans Sudhir Sethi and TC Meenakshi Sundaram, Chiratae Ventures is a leading VC firm in the country with an AUM of over $650 million. It has backed more than 75 companies, which include Flipkart, Myntra, FirstCry, Lenskart, Manthan, NestAway, PolicyBazaar, among others.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

[Funding alert] Hevo Data raises $4M in seed round led by Sequoia Capital and Chiratae Ventures


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Suman Singh

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Bengaluru startup UrbanPiper raises $7.5M in Series A led by Tiger Global, Sequoia India

Sujata Sangwan

How a visit to China helped this entrepreneur shape his EV startup making LCV vehicles for last-mile logistics

Vishal Krishna

Mumbai-based startup Bodhishop delivers desi cow products, ensuring cows are not sent to slaughterhouses

Sameer Ranjan

OYO Weddingz goes omnichannel, to have 200 retail stores in 30 cities by 2020: CEO Sandeep Lodha

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
Namrata Ganatra's journey from fintech to edtech (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

OYO Weddingz goes omnichannel, to have 200 retail stores in 30 cities by 2020: CEO Sandeep Lodha

Rashi Varshney

MSME Innovation Summit 2019 – Celebrating a fresh outlook to innovation

Team YS

‘Partnering for Progress’ report from Cisco and YourStory takes closer look at corporate accelerator ecosystem in India

Jerlin Justus

Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata says he is an accidental startup investor

Press Trust of India

Rule no. 1 to tell a great brand story: Always keep the end customer in mind

Jerlin Justus

[Funding alert] Personalised haircare startup Bare Anatomy raises $500K in seed round from Sauce.vc

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] IoT-based water management startup WeGot raises $2M in seed round

Tarush Bhalla

Ikea plans to expand to Tier-II cities in India in the second phase

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Alternate tech education venture SOAL raises $300K led by Astarc Ventures

Sujata Sangwan

JETRO’s 10: Meet the 10 startups driving innovation in the Indo-Japanese ecosystem

Team YS

Startups are rewriting India’s economic roadmap, will lead India’s march to $5 trillion GDP

TV Mohandas Pai

Does your app development practice have the velocity it needs?

Team YS

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore