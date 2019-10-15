A

Sachin Bansal’s investment arm BACQ renamed as Navi Technologies

Sachin Bansal has made a sizeable number of investments in financial services space which includes micro-finance company and fintech startups

By Thimmaya Poojary
15th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

BAC Acquisitions Private Limited (BACQ), the investment firm with focus on the financial services space founded by Sachin Bansal, Founder of Flipkart has been renamed as Navi Technologies.


In a press release, Sachin Bansal, CEO of Navi, said, “I am very pleased to announce the rechristening of BACQ to Navi, and I am sure that this will translate to better acceptance of the brand on a national scale.”

Bansal co-founded BACQ, now Navi, along with Ankit Agarwal in December 2018. Ankit has extensive experience in banking at senior positions in the treasury department across Deutsche Bank and Bank of America.


angel investors bangalore

Sachin Bansal

Also Read

Exclusive: Sachin Bansal and Bhavish Aggarwal talk about the biggest domestic investment in a d...


Following his departure from Flipkart, Bansal has been making investments in various startups such as Ola, Bounce, KrazyBee, to name a few.


Recently, BACQ had acquired a majority stake in Chaitanya Rural Intermediation Development Services (CRIDS), a company which runs the micro-finance institution Chaitanya India Fin Credit (CIFCPL).


Bansal has invested Rs 739 crore in CRIDS. Following the transaction he became the new CEO of CRIDS.


A Bengaluru-based micro-lender, CRIDS was founded by Anand Rao and Samit Shetty. It provides access to credit for the underbanked population. It also offers loans for two-wheelers, housing, small business and education. It has operations in five states—Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.


Besides CRIDS, Navi has also got the green channel approval for the proposed acquisition of Essel Finance Asset Management Company and Essel Mutual Fund from Competition Commission of India (CCI). Subject to final approval by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), these will also be part of the group.


Bansal has also invested in U Gro Capital, a non-bank lender, by issuing non-convertible debentures. He has also made a debt investment of Rs 50 crore in consumer lending startup, Kissht.


These investments made by Bansal provides him with a strong foothold in the financial services space where technology-led innovation is expected to be the key differentiator.



(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

[Funding alert] Flipkart Co-founder Sachin Bansal invests Rs 200 Cr in Piramal Enterprises' deb...


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the 10 Indian startups shortlisted for Google’s Launchpad Accelerator programme

Sutrishna Ghosh

Flipkart to sell meat and vegetables with new entity FarmerMart

Sameer Ranjan

TechSparks 2019: Your social media could make or break your funding attempts, Kunal Shah of Cred tells startups

Rashi Varshney

[The Turning Point] How Blowhorn founders took inspiration from Uber and Ola to start up in the logistics space

Sampath Putrevu
Daily Capsule
Kalyan Krishnamurthy’s dream is to take Flipkart to ‘a real exit’ (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Muse Dot Media raises $1M, will expand to Mumbai and Bengaluru

Sujata Sangwan

Flipkart launches original video content on its platform

Thimmaya Poojary

RPA startup UiPath acquires StepShot, adds process documentation to its platform

Sujata Sangwan

Flipkart to sell meat and vegetables with new entity FarmerMart

Sameer Ranjan

Celebrate #ThePowerofOpportunity with ACCA and fast track your career in the world of finance

Team YS

AI can solve problems of healthcare access, improve outcomes in remote areas: Deepak Visweswariah, Senior VP and MD, NetApp

Team YS

Expect Paytm Mall biz to break even in a year: Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Press Trust of India

‘An IPO is not the end but actually the beginning’ – 50 quotes from India’s No.1 startup conference, TechSparks 2019

Madanmohan Rao

TechSparks 2019: How focusing on people, processes, and tech can help startups scale at breakneck speed

Sampath Putrevu

[Tech 30] This spacetech startup by former ISRO scientists can put small satellites in orbit within a week

Krishna Reddy

TechSparks 2019: Knowledge comes with experience, says Furlenco Founder

Roshni Balaji

TechSparks 2019: The growth of spacetech in India and the fuel for its future

Krishna Reddy

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore