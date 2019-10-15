A

[Funding alert] Muse Dot Media raises $1M, will expand to Mumbai and Bengaluru

The latest funding has raised the firm’s capital from Rs 26 crore to Rs 32 crore. In January 2019, the company had raised $300,000 from the same investors.

By Sujata Sangwan
15th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Integrated marketing solutions agency, Muse Dot Media on Tuesday announced that it has raised $1 million in fresh funding from two existing angel investors. 


The latest funding has raised the firm’s capital from Rs 26 crore to Rs 32 crore. In January 2019, the company had raised $300,000 from the same investors.


Aman Varma, CEO, Muse Dot Media, said, 


“These funds will be used to enhance our production unit in New Delhi, develop licensed brand marketing solutions and help in expanding our operations with fresh offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru. With digital and offline marketing going hand in hand, our aim is to create custom-built brand campaigns for our deep-rooted clients."
Funding
Also Read

Digital marketing startup Monk Media Network acquires SocialGIZ


Launched in 2015 by Aman Varma, Shubham Singhal and Vaibhav Pathak, Muse Dot Media claims to have over 100+ clients across multiple verticals including BIGO Technologies, MKU, Boat Audio, Swiggy, Hotstar, Veet, CureFit, Horlicks, Ministry of Defence and 1MG, to name a few. 


Currently, the company provides services ranging from state-of-the-art conceptual production, experiential marketing to influencer marketing, event IP creation and digital content aggregation.


The company said it has generated over Rs 100 crore in revenue from its clients through its multi-platform brand campaigns, with over 10 billion online and offline impressions.  


With an established client base in Mumbai and Delhi, the startup aims at targeting new content platforms to leverage brand associations. With an expansion plan for Mumbai and Bengaluru, it plans to create a co-owned event and digital IPs with its client brands.


Shubham Singhal, CFO, Muse Dot Media, said, 


“The fresh funding allows us to also tap the Media IP sector with operations moving beyond digital and offline, to creating content and event IP’s that can be leveraged successfully by our brand partners.”


Vaibhav Pathak, COO, Muse Dot Media, added, 


“We are passionate about building Muse Dot Media into a global media company with a footprint in multiple advertising and content sectors. By truly integrating our services, we have set out to create a one-stop brand that will help products reach their true market potential."



(Edited by Suman Singh)

 

Also Read

[Funding alert] Social media marketing startup @ raises $330K from marquee angel investors


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Flipkart to sell meat and vegetables with new entity FarmerMart

Sameer Ranjan

Meet the 10 Indian startups shortlisted for Google’s Launchpad Accelerator programme

Sutrishna Ghosh

TechSparks 2019: Your social media could make or break your funding attempts, Kunal Shah of Cred tells startups

Rashi Varshney

Backed by Flipkart founders Sachin and Binny Bansal, Inkers aims to deliver large scale AI solutions to enterprises

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
Kalyan Krishnamurthy’s dream is to take Flipkart to ‘a real exit’ (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Flipkart launches original video content on its platform

Thimmaya Poojary

Sachin Bansal’s investment arm BACQ renamed as Navi Technologies

Thimmaya Poojary

RPA startup UiPath acquires StepShot, adds process documentation to its platform

Sujata Sangwan

Flipkart to sell meat and vegetables with new entity FarmerMart

Sameer Ranjan

Celebrate #ThePowerofOpportunity with ACCA and fast track your career in the world of finance

Team YS

AI can solve problems of healthcare access, improve outcomes in remote areas: Deepak Visweswariah, Senior VP and MD, NetApp

Team YS

Expect Paytm Mall biz to break even in a year: Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Press Trust of India

‘An IPO is not the end but actually the beginning’ – 50 quotes from India’s No.1 startup conference, TechSparks 2019

Madanmohan Rao

TechSparks 2019: How focusing on people, processes, and tech can help startups scale at breakneck speed

Sampath Putrevu

[Tech 30] This spacetech startup by former ISRO scientists can put small satellites in orbit within a week

Krishna Reddy

TechSparks 2019: Knowledge comes with experience, says Furlenco Founder

Roshni Balaji

TechSparks 2019: The growth of spacetech in India and the fuel for its future

Krishna Reddy

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore