[Funding alert] Muse Dot Media raises $1M, will expand to Mumbai and Bengaluru

Integrated marketing solutions agency, Muse Dot Media on Tuesday announced that it has raised $1 million in fresh funding from two existing angel investors.





The latest funding has raised the firm’s capital from Rs 26 crore to Rs 32 crore. In January 2019, the company had raised $300,000 from the same investors.





Aman Varma, CEO, Muse Dot Media, said,





“These funds will be used to enhance our production unit in New Delhi, develop licensed brand marketing solutions and help in expanding our operations with fresh offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru. With digital and offline marketing going hand in hand, our aim is to create custom-built brand campaigns for our deep-rooted clients."





Launched in 2015 by Aman Varma, Shubham Singhal and Vaibhav Pathak, Muse Dot Media claims to have over 100+ clients across multiple verticals including BIGO Technologies, MKU, Boat Audio, Swiggy, Hotstar, Veet, CureFit, Horlicks, Ministry of Defence and 1MG, to name a few.





Currently, the company provides services ranging from state-of-the-art conceptual production, experiential marketing to influencer marketing, event IP creation and digital content aggregation.





The company said it has generated over Rs 100 crore in revenue from its clients through its multi-platform brand campaigns, with over 10 billion online and offline impressions.





With an established client base in Mumbai and Delhi, the startup aims at targeting new content platforms to leverage brand associations. With an expansion plan for Mumbai and Bengaluru, it plans to create a co-owned event and digital IPs with its client brands.





Shubham Singhal, CFO, Muse Dot Media, said,





“The fresh funding allows us to also tap the Media IP sector with operations moving beyond digital and offline, to creating content and event IP’s that can be leveraged successfully by our brand partners.”





Vaibhav Pathak, COO, Muse Dot Media, added,





“We are passionate about building Muse Dot Media into a global media company with a footprint in multiple advertising and content sectors. By truly integrating our services, we have set out to create a one-stop brand that will help products reach their true market potential."









(Edited by Suman Singh)



