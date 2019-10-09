A

[Funding alert] Jewellery brand Melorra raises $12M from Lightbox, BlackSoil Capital, others

The Series C funding will be used to improve Melorra’s technological capabilities, increase brand visibility, and expand its employee base.

By Sujata Sangwan
9th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Melorra, a Bengaluru-based jewellery brand, raised $12 million funding from VC Lightbox, BlackSoil Capital and family offices of some of India’s biggest business houses.


These include Ravi Sheth's Great Eastern Shipping Company, the Burmans of Dabur, Rainmaker Ventures, and the Jeejeebhoy family office. 


Saroja Yeramilli, Founder and CEO of Melorra, said, 


“We are very happy to have raised this round of funding from Lightbox and some of India’s leading family offices."


Ms Saroja Yeramilli, Founder and CEO, Melorra

Ms Saroja Yeramilli, Founder and CEO, Melorra

Also Read

One week into operations, Melorra sets record for highest early stage investment in India


She added, "Going forward, our aim is to become the largest daily-wear fine jewellery brand in the country."


Founded in 2016, Melorra has a no-inventory approach. The founder claims that its use of the latest computer-aided design (CAD) technology makes it a leading digital direct to consumer jewellery brand. 


The brand claims to have recorded a year-on-year growth of 400 percent in FY 2019 and is expected to grow 5X in revenue in FY 2020.


The startup aims to be a Rs 400 crore revenue company in FY21 and is on the fast-moving track to profitability. Mellora also said that it has delivered to 1,300 towns across the country. The startup has made its mark everywhere - from areas with a population of less than 10,000 to those above one million.


Sid Talwar, Partner, Lightbox, said, 


“As a consumer brand by a woman for women, Melorra has been a changemaker in the segment, bringing about a transformation in the way people look at gold jewellery. We are sure the funding will enable them to enhance their capabilities and grow deeper in the markets that they service.”


Before this round, Lightbox Ventures had infused $5 million in Melorra in 2016. 


Earlier in August, online jewellery marketplace JewelMaze raised a funding of $4 million from Brand Capital, the strategic investment arm of Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Meet 5 women entrepreneurs whose passion for jewellery shines through successful businesses



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this Delhi startup by 20-somethings became a Rs 200 Cr business

Ramarko Sengupta

[The Turning Point] From a near shutdown, Zoomcar zoomed its way to becoming India’s first vehicle rental startup

Sindhu Kashyaap

Having trouble collecting dues? This SaaS startup uses software to make your customers pay up

Vishal Krishna

Petrol pump on wheels: How this Ratan Tata-backed startup grew from Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 Cr turnover in just 2 years

Sutrishna Ghosh
Daily Capsule
YS Exclusive with Ninjacart's Thirukumaran Nagarajan (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

WeWork India to launch in Noida, will open 3 coworking centres with 3,900 seats

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Applied neuroscience startup NeuroLeap raises undisclosed sum from India’s leading business families

Sujata Sangwan

India slips 10 places on global competitiveness index; Singapore on top

Press Trust of India

Sachin Bansal's BAC acquisition of Essel MF gets CCI nod under green channel

Press Trust of India

AIM, NITI Aayog, UNDP India join hands to launch Youth Co:Lab, drive innovation and youth-led social entrepreneurship

Team YS

The art of noticing: how careful observation can make you more creative, insightful, and happy

Madanmohan Rao

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore