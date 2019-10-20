A

[The Turning Point] Ola’s ride from a tour and travel operator to a ride-hailing unicorn

The Turning Point is a series of short articles that focuses on the moment when an entrepreneur hit upon their winning idea. Today, we look at Ola, the Bengaluru-based ride-hailing unicorn.

By Sindhu Kashyap
20th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

It was the year 2010, and two IIT-Bombay students, Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati, wanted to head out on a weekend trip. Like most people did at that time, they found it difficult to book a cab. Being techies and engineers, they thought of an idea: wouldn’t it be cool to be able to book a ride on an app? That thought led to the birth of Ola Trips, a Mumbai-based tour and travel operator


Bhavish would be out in the field trying to sell trips, while Ankit stayed holed up in an old apartment near IIT-Bombay, coding the website. Ola Trips quickly pivoted into a ride-hailing service when the duo realised that that was the real market. 


Two years after setting up operations, and getting an angel funding, the team decided to shift base to Bengaluru. And, there was no looking back


ola

Ola founders Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati

Also Read

[The Turning Point] How this IIT Bombay alumnus decided to disrupt India's beauty market with h...


Nine years down the line, the name Ola is synonymous with easily available rides and more. The Bengaluru-based unicorn, with a valuation of close to $5 billion, now has a presence in over 250 cities across the globe


In addition to expanding its geographical footprint, the company has also expanded into foodtech and the electric mobility segment, making inroads into both these ventures in a matter of months. Its Ola Electric entity also entered the coveted unicorn club earlier this year.


Interestingly, Ola began its operations in India at the same time that its global competitor, Uber, started operations. 


Explaining the different phases of the Ola’s growth, Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, said the first few years - during 2011-2014 – was the “romantic struggle” phase where “Paisa nahi tha, log nahi the, tension bhi nahi tha” (no money, no people, no tension); the second, from 2014 to 2017, was the “crazy scale-up” phase, and the third, from 2017 to 2019, is the “managing the scale” phase


“The key challenge we have faced in the last few years is managing the scale. It’s easy to manage scale when you don’t have to make money, but when you have to build a real business, things change. We get into the same trap as a large MNC, so it’s important to know the pulse on the ground,” Bhavish says. 


On the sidelines of TechSparks 2019, when asked when the last time he booked an Ola was, Bhavish promptly replied: “Last evening, and even I gave the OTP and all other details.” 


Profitable in India, Ola is now gearing up for its next run: an IPO. 


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

From Jodhpur to Bengaluru via Mumbai, it has been a long ride for Ola's Ankit Bhati

Also Read

TechSparks 2019: Bhavish Aggarwal says ‘absolutely focused’ on taking Ola public in the next tw...


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sindhu Kashyap

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Petrol pump on wheels: How this Ratan Tata-backed startup grew from Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 Cr turnover in just 2 years

Sutrishna Ghosh

[The Turning Point] From starting as a WhatsApp service to getting Google to make its first direct investment in India - the Dunzo journey

Sindhu Kashyap

As India faces its worst water crisis, why we need to look at startups like Kheyti

Shradha Sharma

How Gurugram-based startup Skillbox is providing struggling artists with a platform to find success

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
A tête-à-tête with director Vishal Punjabi; Netflix's movie on startups - your weekend fix
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Keen to map employees’ performance consistently? These HR firms can help

Team YS

Oppo brings Reno 10x Zoom's top features to Reno 2, but there could be a pricing problem

Sahil Bhalla

A tête-à-tête with director Vishal Punjabi; Netflix's movie on startups - your weekend fix

Team YS

How SaaS-based startup LogMeIn is transitioning to the Chatbot era 2.0 for better market capture

Sampath Putrevu

Watch: From Flipkart's Kalyan Krishnamurthy to Kunal Shah of Cred, life lessons from startups - the week that was

Vishal Krishna

From steel industry to art platform: the journey of Jenny Shah, Founder and CEO, Ivana Art

Madanmohan Rao

[Weekly Funding Roundup] Startups raise $216.9M in equity; CARS24 corners lion's share

Sameer Ranjan

How AWS helps application security company Indusface deliver on its promise of near-zero downtime to 1,000+ customers

Jyoti Chidambaram Ayyar

TechSparks 2019: Fix them yourself, don't wait for government to take action, urges ‘PotHoleRaja’

Debolina Biswas

Best of Weekender: A tête-à-tête with film director Vishal Punjabi, a movie on startups on Netflix, and sushi by the sea in Tokyo

Asha Chowdary

[The Turning Point] From starting as a WhatsApp service to getting Google to make its first direct investment in India - the Dunzo journey

Sindhu Kashyap

News, social media, gaming drive Indian millennials’ mobile app consumption, finds study

Sohini Mitter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore