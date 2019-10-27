A

[The Turning Point] From logistics to food delivery, how Swiggy found its sweetspot

The Turning Point is a series of short articles that focuses on the moment when an entrepreneur hit upon their winning idea. Today, we look at Bengaluru-based foodtech unicorn Swiggy.

By Sindhu Kashyaap
27th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Today, Swiggy is synonymous with online food delivery in India. But, did you know that the startup’s parent company Bundl originally started out as in logistics? 


“We shut that down quickly,” recalls Sriharsha Majety, Co-founder and CEO, at Swiggy’s first tech conference Gigabytes in Bengaluru. 


Things with Bundl didn’t pan out as expected and the founder duo - Sriharsha and Nandan Reddy - saw a huge opportunity in ecommerce. Understanding the importance of having a core member with the right technical knowhow, Rahul Jaimini joined in as C0-founder and CTO. 


Swiggy

Founders of Swiggy. (L-R - Nandan Reddy, Rahul Jaimini and Sriharsha Majety)

Also Read

[The Turning Point] Ola’s ride from a tour and travel operator to a ride-hailing unicorn


The three BITS-Pilani alumni started brainstorming for the ecommerce sector. Eventually, they landed on the idea of a foodtech app when they themselves wanted to get food delivered at their doorstep. They thought - why can't we just get any kind of food delivered to our doorstep whenever we want it? So, in late 2014, they decided to take the plunge. 


The trio identified three core problems for any consumer wanting to order food: unreliable deliveries, high minimum order-value, and poor restaurant selection. 


Sriharsha says,


“When we started out, we were still building, creating, and hacking our way forward to bring a synergy between tech and logistics. We needed to figure out if we were a tech company or a logistics platform. It was then that we decided that Swiggy will elevate the quality of life for urban consumers by offering unparalleled convenience.” 


At present, Swiggy one of the biggest food delivery startups in the country. It has completed over half a billion orders. Present in over 500 cities, Swiggy has on boarded around 147,000 restaurants and has over 2.1 lakh active delivery partners.


The startup claims its app has been downloaded more than 50,00,000 times. It has become a household name, almost indispensable for anyone and everyone who wants to order food online. 


Its technology platform processes over 40 billion messages every day.


“In the next 10 to 15 years, we aim to have 100 million customers transacting with us over 15 times a month,” says Sriharsha.


In the meantime, let’s Swiggy!



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

We are investing significantly on ‘pods’ to solve the supply gap: Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sindhu Kashyaap

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this 27-year-old engineer got himself a coveted job with Ratan Tata

Dipti Nair

This woman entrepreneur’s pet-care startup was born after she lost her own dog

Sindhu Kashyaap

These 2 brothers from Jaipur built a foodtech business with Rs 45 lakh in less than 6 months

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Funding alert] Business execution startup Ally raises $15M in Series B funding led by Tiger Global

Tarush Bhalla
Daily Capsule
From fitness vlogger and YouTuber Gaurav Taneja to ideas to spend your Diwali - your weekend fix
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[PhotoSparks Diwali edition] The festival of lights becomes brighter with this exhibition by the Colour Factory

Madanmohan Rao

Samsung Galaxy M30s comes with a stellar battery for a mid-range smartphone

Sahil Bhalla

These 5 out-of-the-box startups shaking up India’s billion-dollar travel industry

Sutrishna Ghosh

This woman entrepreneur’s pet-care startup was born after she lost her own dog

Sindhu Kashyaap

From fitness vlogger and YouTuber Gaurav Taneja to ideas to spend your Diwali - your weekend fix

Team YS

WATCH: That week that was - from a fighter pilot who fixes potholes to Ola's untold story

Vishal Krishna

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore