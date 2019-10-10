A

Twitter admits user data may have been misused for advertising

Twitter said it could not say 'with certainty' how many people were impacted by sharing email addresses and phone numbers for security purposes, but asserted that 'no personal data was ever shared externally with our partners or any other third parties'.

By Press Trust of India
10th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Microblogging platform Twitter has admitted that user data like email addresses and phone numbers that had been provided by them for security purposes may have been "inadvertently" used for advertising purposes.


The US-based company noted that it could not say "with certainty" how many people were impacted by this, but asserted that "no personal data was ever shared externally with our partners or any other third parties".


"We recently discovered that when you provided an email address or phone number for safety or security purposes (for example, two-factor authentication) this data may have inadvertently been used for advertising purposes, specifically in our Tailored Audiences and Partner Audiences advertising system," Twitter said in a statement.


Twitter Privacy

source: Pixabay

Also Read

Twitter reveals unauthorised data use, says user's data used for advertising purposes


It added that as of September 17, it had addressed the issue that allowed this to occur and it was no longer using phone numbers or email addresses collected for safety or security purposes, for advertising.


"We're very sorry this happened and are taking steps to make sure we don't make a mistake like this again," it added.


The company declined to comment on the impact of the development on users in India.


Twitter, in its statement, explained that when an advertiser uploaded their marketing list, it may have matched people on Twitter to that list based on the email or phone number that the Twitter user had provided for safety and security purposes.


"This was an error and we apologise...We cannot say with certainty how many people were impacted by this, but in an effort to be transparent, we wanted to make everyone aware," it said.


In June quarter, Twitter had an average monetisable daily active usage (mDAU) of 139 million (29 million in the US and 110 million from international markets). This is against an mDAU of 122 million in the same period of the previous year, and 134 million in the previous quarter this year.


Twitter does not provide country-specific user numbers.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)


Also Read

Twitter acqui-hires Lightwell to improve conversations


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this Delhi startup by 20-somethings became a Rs 200 Cr business

Ramarko Sengupta

Backed by Flipkart founders Sachin and Binny Bansal, Inkers aims to deliver large scale AI solutions to enterprises

Debolina Biswas

Having trouble collecting dues? This SaaS startup uses software to make your customers pay up

Vishal Krishna

Petrol pump on wheels: How this Ratan Tata-backed startup grew from Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 Cr turnover in just 2 years

Sutrishna Ghosh
Daily Capsule
Indigram Labs is ushering in a new green revolution (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Global fintech firm C2FO acquires Noida-based early payment platform Priority Vendor

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] DealShare raises $11 M from Matrix Partners India and Falcon Edge Capital; plans to launch operations in Maharashtra

Apurva P

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to meet CEOs of PSU banks on Oct 14

Press Trust of India

Uber offers to run bike-taxis during the odd-even scheme in Delhi

Press Trust of India

Logistics sector to grow at 8-10 pc over the medium term; outlook stable: ICRA

Press Trust of India

Why this ex-OnePlus and MakeMyTrip employee decided to start a design studio for startups

Sindhu Kashyaap

These serial entrepreneurs are putting the spotlight on quirkiness with omnichannel platform Quirqstation

Sindhu Kashyaap

Indigram Labs is ushering in a new green revolution (and other top stories of the day)

Team YS

For his investments, Rajan Anandan bets on the founding team of startups and not the sector

Sameer Ranjan

[Startup Bharat] Founders in metros should learn how to manage cash from peers in small towns, says Anil Joshi of Unicorn India Ventures

Debolina Biswas

Hong Kong's first and only startup ecosystem WHub enters India to leverage cross-border scaling

Sampath Putrevu

TechSparks 2019 agenda: Know first-hand what the doers in the startup ecosystem are thinking

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore