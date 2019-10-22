Starting Tuesday, Delhi-NCR commuters will be able to see Delhi Metro and buses as ride options on the Uber app. The ride-hailing giant has partnered with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to integrate information of 210 DMRC Metro stations on its services. Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, Uber, said,





“We know that Uber and the cities in which we operate share many of the same goals: reducing congestion, expanding access to transportation, and tackling air pollution. With today’s launch, we demonstrate one more way by which Uber is becoming the operating system for everyday life, in India and across the world.”

(L to R) Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, Uber, Mangu Singh, MD, DMRC, Pradeep Parameswaran, President, Uber India and South Asia, along with Manik Gupta, Chief Product Officer, Uber.

This announcement comes shortly after Uber won a public bid to offer its mobility services across 210 Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) stations.





After opening the Uber App and entering a destination, riders in Delhi-NCR will now see 'Public Transport' as an option alongside UberGo, Premier, and Pool. On selecting this feature, riders will be able to see the fastest and cheapest routes, real-time schedules, departure times for Metro trains and buses, and walking directions to and from nearby Metro stations and bus stops.

Commenting on the Uber-DMRC partnership, Pradeep Parameswaran, President, Uber India and South Asia, said, “With the launch of the public transport feature, live transit information about the city’s heartlines, the Delhi Metro and the DTC, will now be available on the Uber App, helping us fulfil some of the important responsibilities that come with being a good partner to this great global city.”





Uber Transit Journey Planning was first launched at the beginning of 2019. Since then, it has been integrated in eight cities worldwide: in Denver, Boston, Chicago, Washington DC, and San Francisco in the United States; in London and Paris in Europe; and Sydney in Asia-Pacific. New Delhi is the second Asia-Pacific city to have this feature now.





Dr. Mangu Singh, Managing Director, DMRC, pointed out the Delhi Metro network today spans over 377 km with 274 stations, covering not only most parts of the capital city but also NCR cities like Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, and Bahadurgarh in Haryana and Noida and Ghaziabad in UP. This new initiative integrating public transport with mobility operators like Uber would certainly boost first and last mile connectivity solutions for around 6 million passenger journeys completed on the system daily, he said, adding,





“DMRC has in the recent past encouraged the adoption of increased last mile connectivity solutions which are environment-friendly, easy to operate, and navigate in areas adjoining Metro stations, such as e-rickshaws, e-bikes/ scooters, etc. Additionally, it has partnered with on-demand mobility operators like Uber to enhance the commuting experience with seamless last mile connectivity.”

DMRC and Uber have also unveiled their shared vision of a ‘model Metro station’ to showcase how public transport can be integrated with Uber’s multi-modal vision for the future of mobility. The model demonstrates the breadth of first and last mile options with organised and dedicated pick-up and drop-off areas to complement public transportation. Services such as Go, Pool, Moto, Auto, and Uber’s Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles (WAV) further highlight the power of Uber’s platform.

Manik Gupta, Chief Product Officer, Uber, explained, “It's our goal to help people replace their car with their phone by offering a range of shared mobility options—be it cars, bikes, or public transport—all on the Uber app. No matter where you want to go, or what your price point is, we have a solution to meet your needs. We’re excited to give riders in New Delhi a seamless way to access public transport and to introduce more options as we move forward towards a multi-modal future of mobility for all.”





(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)







